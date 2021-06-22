Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Legislators go back to Juneau to sort out budget mess

By Tim Bradner For the Frontiersman
Frontiersman
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother special legislative session is to be underway in Juneau on Wednesday. It’s the second so far this year in addition to the regular session, which ended May 19. This special session is for legislators to finish work on the state budget which was left incomplete in the regular session as well as a special session that immediately followed, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called legislators back into session May 20 to finish the budget.

www.frontiersman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Leadership#Time#Fy 2021#Alaskans#House#Cbr#Republicans#The Permanent Fund#Pomv
Related
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Area legislators vote for state budget

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate voted Wednesday to approve the 2021-23 state budget and send it to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval. “This budget has gotten a lot of attention for the historically massive tax cut for citizens across the state and for securing billions in federal funding for our schools,” said State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown. “But missed in the headlines are investments the state has made in special needs education, local transportation aids and health care.”
PoliticsTurnto10.com

McKee, legislative leaders sign $13.1B state budget

Rhode Island's governor and legislative leaders signed into law the $13.1 billion state budget on Tuesday. A ceremony will took place at about 11 a.m. at the State House. Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio signed the budget and made remarks. Lawmakers put forward a...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

New laws from the 2021 OK Legislative session go into effect

After one of the busiest capitol session in decades due to last year’s shutdown, a number of new laws go into effect Thursday that will make big changes here in the state. Senate Bill 658 would make it illegal for school districts to require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

State legislators expecting a veto override session

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State legislators gathered Wednesday, July 7 at England Airpark to share some of the achievements they made during the legislative session this year. One of the main topics of discussion between local lawmakers was being able to secure a total of six million dollars of state funding for road and drainage projects on the LSUA campus.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Legislators on 2021-23 Budget Passage

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the state budget is now before Gov. Tony Evers after it cleared the Senate on a bipartisan vote. Three Dems joined all 20 Republicans Wednesday night in backing the bill. The massive bill also drew four Dem votes in the Assembly. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and JFC Co-Chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) addressed questions on whether or not Gov. Evers would sign or veto the bill.
Congress & Courtsazpbs.org

Legislative Update: Republicans pass a budget overnight

Senate Republicans passed a budget overnight. The spending plan includes a 1.3-billion dollar tax cut that mostly benefits the wealthy and negates a voter-approved education tax increase on higher-wage earners. The budget now moves to the house where it will be considered tomorrow. Earlier “today,” we got reaction to the senate’s overnight vote from Democrat Rebecca Rios, the Senate Minority Leader, and Republican Senator Paul Boyer.
Congress & CourtsNHPR

Republican-Backed Budget Clears Final Legislative Hurdle, Heads To Sununu's Desk

State House Republicans united Thursday to pass a $13.5 billion two-year spending plan and the policy-laden companion bill that implements the budget. Passage of the bills — which advanced many conservative priorities, including an array of new tax cuts, a sweeping school choice plan, a ban on abortion after 24 weeks, and curbs on certain teachings on race and sex — was never in doubt in the Senate, which voted for both along party lines, 14-10.
ElectionsStar-Tribune

Micek: Local Republicans weaponizing the Constitution to restrict voting

When Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ran his veto pen across a Republican-authored rewrite of state election law last week that included new voter identification requirements and tighter deadlines for requesting mail-in ballots, Republicans in the General Assembly announced plans to undo the Democratic governor’s handiwork by taking the issue to the voters with a constitutional amendment.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Walz reflects on session, COVID

MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz said any future special session he calls will have strict parameters because of this week's Senate GOP hearings, one of a number of lessons he took away from this year's legislative budget process. Walz stopped in Mankato on Thursday to meet with Free Press editors...
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Liz Krueger, the reformer

The push to reform New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics has long suffered from a lack of forward momentum. Despite lawmakers and good government groups complaining about JCOPE and the state’s public ethics system, little progress has been made in instituting substantive changes to the body’s makeup and function.
Hawaii StateNew Haven Register

Hawaii lawmakers override Ige's veto of tourism funding bill

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers Tuesday overrode Gov. David Ige's veto of a bill that overhauls how the state funds the Hawaii Tourism Authority and allocates tourism tax revenue to the counties. The bill would stop funding the tourism agency with money raised by the transient accommodations tax on hotel...
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

Minnesota pollution regulator resigns

MINNEAPOLIS — The commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency resigned Tuesday after it became apparent that the Republican-controlled state Senate was prepared to oust her. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said Laura Bishop resigned “in order to ensure a smooth and orderly transition” at the agency she had led since...
Austin, TXcbs19.tv

Gov. Greg Abbott outlines agenda for special legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — One day before the special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott has released the agenda. KVUE previously reported that Abbott had come under a bit of scrutiny for announcing the date of the session but not releasing the call – the list of topics lawmakers can pass bills on – because lawmakers can only pass bills on the call.
Texas StateColumbian

Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revived the GOP’s thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America’s biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May. As expected, Abbott made new election laws one of...
Milwaukee County, WIwpr.org

Veto Limbo: How Gov. Tony Evers Could Change The Next State Budget

Gov. Tony Evers is expected to take action on the state budget this week, but how he may use his powerful veto pen to change the two-year spending plan remains unclear. According to the governor’s office, Evers, a Democrat, officially received the state budget from the GOP-controlled Legislature on Friday. Under state law, he has six days, excluding Sunday, from receiving the budget to act on it. His actions could range from signing the plan with no changes — something Republicans have called for — to vetoing the entire budget, or using his veto pen to make changes, a process known as a partial veto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy