Legislators go back to Juneau to sort out budget mess
Another special legislative session is to be underway in Juneau on Wednesday. It’s the second so far this year in addition to the regular session, which ended May 19. This special session is for legislators to finish work on the state budget which was left incomplete in the regular session as well as a special session that immediately followed, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called legislators back into session May 20 to finish the budget.www.frontiersman.com