BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street fell on weaker U.S. services activity. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Wall Street futures were mixed after the benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day series of gains and fell. That came after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast. That showed the possible impact of coronavirus infections in other countries, but also might help to defuse investor fears inflation might increase. Oil prices rebounded, pushing benchmark U.S. crude up $1.07 per barrel.