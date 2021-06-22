Guy Who Was Nearly Swallowed by Whale Recalls The Harrowing Experience

Stories about humans getting swallowed alive by whales may sound like something that only exists in the Bible, but apparently, that isn’t the case. Michael Packard, a commercial lobster fisherman, almost found himself literally in the belly of a humpback whale after he was almost swallowed off the coast of Cape Cod. The encounter between Michael and the whale seemed to have caught them both by surprise. Although the story could’ve easily resulted in a tragic ending, Michael is thankful that he lived to tell about it. In addition to surviving the ordeal, Michael has also become somewhat of a celebrity. Read more to learn about how Michael was almost swallowed by a whale.