We hope all of our readers had a great July 4th weekend! We also hope you have the day off on Monday, so you can take it easy and recover. Of course, deals never take the day off, and neither do we. That’s especially true today because there are some phenomenal last-minute sales out there right now! Here are some highlights: Amazon’s Echo Auto, which adds hands-free Alexa to your car, for $19.99 instead of $50 when you get a refurb A new all-time low price for the latest Nest Thermostat ($12 cheaper than Prime Day!) The MyQ smart garage door opener at...