Pierre City Commission To Meet Tonight

PIERRE — The Pierre City Commission is meeting tonight at the Pierre Municipal Building. A proclamation will start the meeting in special business for National Boys and Girls Club Week. The Commission will consider approval of a four-item consent calendar before moving on to one item of unfinished business. The calendar includes meeting minutes, the claims, a part-time hire at the library and setting a public hearing for a retail on/off sale malt beverage license. Second reading will be given to the 2021 budget supplement ordinance before Commissioners move on to new business. The Commission will get a presentation on accomplishments of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Historic Preservation Commission and will get a project funding update from the Oahe Family Y-M-C-A. Commissioners will consider an airport grant award and state aeronautics agreement and will consider a lease agreement with Denver Air Connection. The Commission will also consider a request to surplus city property and sell that property by sealed bid. The Pierre City Commission meets tonight at 5:30 pm.