Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Latest: Croatia advances, beats Scotland 3-1

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYbhz_0abcfjgo00

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Croatia advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship by beating Scotland 3-1.

Nikola Vlašić, Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić all scored for the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Scotland briefly equalized at 1-1 when midfielder Callum McGregor scored with a long-range shot in the 42nd minute.

Scotland finished last in Group D with one point from its three matches.

___

Raheem Sterling scored again at the European Championship and England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to win Group D.

Jack Grealish drove down the left and chipped the ball towards the back post in the 12th minute for Sterling to head in.

Sterling also hit the post 10 minutes earlier.

The Manchester City midfielder scored England’s only other goal at the tournament in the opening win over Croatia.

Both England and the Czech Republic had already advanced to the round of 16 before the match.

___

Handshakes are fine but no hugs.

That’s what Sweden’s players have been told about their post-match conduct in the wake of two England players needing to isolate after coming into close contact with an opponent who ended up having the coronavirus.

Sweden plays Poland at the European Championship on Wednesday and coach Janne Andersson says “we want to make sure we are not faced with those situations and potentially get COVID.”

Andersson says “we don’t think hugs are a good idea but we think you can do a handshake if you wash your hands after.”

___

Georginio Wijnaldum will wear a captain’s armband emblazoned with the text “OneLove Football Unites” when the Netherlands plays in the round of 16 at the European Championship in Budapest on Sunday.

Wijnaldum says the team wants “to emphasize that we stand for inclusivity and connection. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination.”

The Dutch soccer federation made no mention of Hungary’s National Assembly last week approving a bill against sharing LGBT content with minors. Human rights groups have denounced the measure.

The OneLove campaign was launched by the Dutch federation last September to fight racism and discrimination.

The Dutch team wore shirts carrying the OneLove logo in November when they warmed up before a match against Spain and again before World Cup qualifiers and friendlies in March, May and June.

___

The British government says more than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium.

No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.

The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium.

Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75% capacity for the semifinals and final.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he is “grateful to the prime minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalizing these arrangements with us.”

UEFA said last week it was in talks with authorities in London about allowing fans in by staying in the country less than 24 hours and staying within bubbles.

___

England says players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will continue isolating until Monday.

The 10-day isolation comes after they came into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour at Wembley Stadium after Friday’s game.

England says the decision to extend the isolation followed talks with health authorities.

They will train alone.

___

Some Spain players were not happy with criticism from former Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart.

Van der Vaart is a commentator for a Dutch television channel at the European Championship and reportedly criticized Spain for its poor performances at the tournament. Spanish media quoted him as saying that the team was “horrible” and only “passes the ball from one side to the other.”

Van der Vaart was a former Real Madrid and Real Betis player. He was a member of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final.

Spain midfielder Koke Resurrección says Van der Vaart was “seeking his moment of glory” and that he remembers “seeing him in the World Cup final.”

Forward Pablo Sarabia says Van der Vaart “made a mistake” with his comments “especially being a former player.” Sarabia says his only recollection of him is from the 2010 World Cup “when things didn’t go well for him.”

Spain faces Slovakia in its final Group E match on Wednesday. It needs a win to secure a place in the next round after consecutive draws against Sweden and Poland.

___

UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for Germany’s final group game against Hungary at the European Championship.

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear that it was to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

UEFA says it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others” and that it has proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colors on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.

___

England and the Czech Republic both advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship a day before their match.

Results in other groups allowed both to be guaranteed of at least one of the four best third-place spots.

The teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London with no pressure for advancement but with first place in Group D on the line.

Scotland or Croatia can join them in the round of 16 with a victory. They both have one point from their opening two matches and will play each other at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janne Andersson
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Luka Modrić
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#Group D#Covid#Dutch#National Assembly#Lgbt#Onelove#British#Spanish#Real Madrid#Real Betis#The Munich City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
UEFAESPN

The Latest: Belgium beats Portugal 1-0 at Euro 2020

------ Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute. Hazards swerving shot from outside the area left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Melbourne City beats Sydney FC 3-1 for first A-League title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne City has won its first A-League title with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Sydney FC in Sunday’s grand final match. City lost to Sydney in last year’s grand final but goals in the first half from Nathaniel Atkinson and Scott Jamieson converting a penalty gave the winners the lead after Kosta Barbarouses opened the scoring for Sydney in the 21st minute.
SoccerESPN

Morata scores as Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --  Spain first gifted Croatia a bizarre own-goal, then threw away a late 3-1 lead. Alvaro Morata made sure it didn't matter in the end. Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals after a wildly entertaining see-saw match at Parken Stadium.
Soccerchatsports.com

Spain beat Croatia in Euro 2020 classic, advance to quarterfinals

The Euro 2020 knockout stage has been fantastic so far, and the first Round of 16 match on Monday didn’t disappoint either. Spain and Croatia gave us an asbolute instant classic in Copenhagen, and La Roja came away with an incredible 5-3 win after 120 minutes of memorable football. Eric...
Soccertucson.com

Croatia 3-5 Spain

Spain defeats Croatia 5-3 in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after a thrilling encounter which goes to extra time. Croatia are gifted the lead in bizarre circumstances after a Pedri back-pass is missed by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Spain equalizes before half-time through Pablo Sarabia after a scramble in the penalty area. Luis Enrique’s side takes the lead after Cesar Azpilicueta scores his first international goal in the 57th minute. Ferran Torres later adds to Spain’s advantage, before Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic score two late goals to send the game to extra time. However, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal secure the win for Spain with two goals in quick succession to send their side to the quarterfinals.
UEFAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Italy beats Belgium 2-1, advances to Euro 2020 semifinals

MUNICH — (AP) — Italy’s defenders celebrated their stops like the attacking players celebrated their goals. Both had plenty of reason to be happy on Friday. Nicolò Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each while Leonardo Spinazzola make a key second-half block to give Italy a 2-1 win over Belgium and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer Spain beat Croatia 5-3 in thrilling Euro 2020 knockout

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain held off a remarkable Croatian fightback to win 5-3 in a pulsating Euro 2020 last 16 knockout match on Monday thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal in extra time. The three-times European champions will now face either France or Switzerland on...
Tennisharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Zverev beats Sandgren in 3 sets at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev rode his powerful serve into the third round of Wimbledon, beating Tennys …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Roma Beat Genoa 3-1 to Become Under-17 Scudetto Champions

Roma and Genoa aren’t usually heated rivals, but the two clubs faced off in back-to-back youth finals this week and saw the spoils shared evenly over the last two days. After Roma U-18’s loss in the Scudetto final to Genoa U-18 just yesterday, this evening offered Roma the chance to gain immediate revenge in the U-17 category. The Roma Giovanili did exactly that, through goals from Matteo Falasca, Nicolò Liburdi, and Leonardo D’Alessio.
SoccerDaily Freeman

Brazil beats Peru 1-0 to advance to Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's players didn't want to take part in the Copa America. Look at them now. The Selecao advanced to the final after beating Peru 1-0 in the semifinals on Monday. Shortly after, their star said he hoped to see their archrivals on Saturday at Maracana Stadium.
Soccerchatsports.com

PSV boss Roger Schmidt admits he 'expects' in-demand stars Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen to leave this summer after starring roles for Holland at Euro 2020

Roger Schmidt believes he's seen the last of Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen in PSV shirts after the pair's Euro 2020 performances, as interested clubs circle. Dumfries was one of the group stages' breakout stars this summer after two goals and an assist for Holland, while Malen setup two goal for the men in orange before crashing out to the Czech Republic in the last-16.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan defender Kjaer: Denmark not satisfied with Euro semi-final run

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer says his team are not satisfied by being in the semi finals at Euro 2020. Despite losing their opening two group games, Denmark squeezed into the knockout stages and then defeated Wales and Czech Republic to get into the last four. Kjaer knows getting this far...
SportsThe Independent

England vs Denmark predicted lineups: Team news for Euro 2020 semi-final

Party atmosphere breaks out in Trafalgar Square as England thrash Ukraine. England face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday night. The Three Lions topped Group D after narrow wins over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of the disappointing draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat old rivals Germany for the first time in a competitive game in 20 years before thrashing Ukraine in the quarter-final on Saturday night.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England return to Wembley for a mammoth Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark on Wednesday as they look to set up a mouth-watering tie against Italy or Spain in Sunday's final: Everything to know ahead of kick-off

A whopping 60,000 fans will be in attendance as England return to Wembley for their enticing Euro 2020 semi-final contest against Denmark on Wednesday night. Gareth Southgate's side are looking to progress to their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup, having cruised past a hapless Ukraine 4-0 in a stunning quarter-final performance in Rome.
UEFACBS Sports

Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for England vs. Denmark

The Euro 2020 schedule continues on Wednesday when England and Denmark square off in the semifinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championships in London. England will have the backing of the home crowd as it tries to put an end to Denmark's inspirational run. The powerful England attack has been quiet for much of Euro 2020, but broke out in a big way in Saturday's 4-0 quarterfinal victory against Ukraine. Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion after Christian Eriksen collapsed in its opener and barely advanced to the Euro 2020 bracket knockout stage. The 1992 Euro champions beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday in their quarterfinal match. The Three Lions are in their third semifinal and have never won the European Championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy