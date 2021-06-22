First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

My Hero Academia's anime has shared the first look at Ochaco Uraraka's new hero costume with its newest opening for Season 5! My Hero Academia's newest episode took the first steps into the next major arc for its fifth season, and with it has also officially kicked off the second cour of the season. All of these new changes also come with a fresh coat of paint for the anime as it also means that it has been updated with a brand new set of opening and ending theme sequences. As fans have come to know from such updates, there are plenty of goodies to spot.