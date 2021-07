Any college student who was waiting tables and hoping to graduate on time in the past year has had a rough time of it. While unemployment ticked down a bit in May and wages crept up, college grads may still be trying to catch up. The class of 2020 saw a marked decline in labor force participation compared with the class of 2019, according to an analysis by Pew Research. With networking and recruitment shifted to Zoom, it’s likely that this year’s grads are also lagging in job attainment.