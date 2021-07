USDA to review misleading ‘Product of USA’ labels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it would undertake “a top-to-bottom review” of the Product of the USA meat label, a move supported by much of the livestock industry. "The 'Product of the USA' label is not subject to source verification, is not tied to any kind of food safety standard, and is applied by packers and retailers in a manner that does not deliver value back to the cattle producer. This label not only misleads consumers, it is yet another barrier to producers gaining leverage and distinguishing their product in the marketplace," said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Jerry Bohn. "NCBA members have voiced concerns about the potentially misleading use of the label, and we thank USDA for responding to those concerns and recognizing that non-source verified labels are a disservice to producers and consumers alike.” USDA's announcement followed a public hearing by the Federal Trade Commission to promote a new rule that would strengthen the FTC’s authority to enforce “Made in the USA” labels.