Louis Vuitton-Owner LVMH Believes the Future of Retail Will Be Mostly In-Store

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — There are questions about the future of retail, but French luxury goods giant LVMH has no doubt what it will look like. "We see the future being two things: being mostly retail stores, because the client experience in a retail store cannot be matched easily online. As of today, I mean, no one has found the sort of miracle formula that would enable clients to enjoy as much online," Jean Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer at LVMH, told CNBC on Monday.

BusinessPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Launches Mexican E-commerce

MEXICO CITY — Louis Vuitton launched its online store in Mexico, hoping to profit from growing momentum in luxury sales as Latin America’s second-largest economy exits the pandemic. In a statement, the French luxury house said Mexican clients will now be able to “enjoy a wide selection of collections including...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton to Open Next Temporary Residence in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is bringing its temporary residence back to New York City’s SoHo. The new residence opening on June 30 is dedicated to sunglasses, jewelry and sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director, and on July 9, the space will roll out the men’s fall 2021 collection, previewing ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods and gifts.
Posted by
Nicole Sudjono

Louis Vuitton: The 166-Year-Old Brand That Keeps Attracting the Young

The LV cruise 2022 proves that newer generations will keep coming for the number one fashion brand. With the rising of online shopping these days, some companies find it difficult to compete with them. Especially when targeting young generations, these young people are more attracted to virtual shopping. Therefore, companies must carefully market their products to attract them, otherwise, they are history.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Louis Vuitton store now open in Plano's Legacy West development

Louis Vuitton opened a new store in Plano's Legacy West development in June. The retail location carries leather goods and accessories, shoes for women and men, sunglasses, fragrances and more. Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury brand to open a store in the development, following Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and Chanel Beauty. The store is located at 7801 Windrose Ave., Ste. H100, Plano. 469-443-7147. https://us.louisvuitton.com.
Businessmodernreaders.com

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVMUY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.50.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Frank Gehry Designs Louis Vuitton's Latest Perfume Bottles

For its newest fragrances collectively dubbed “Les Extraits,” Louis Vuitton has enlisted Frank Gehry (the architect behind some of the luxury house’s key stores in locations like Paris and Seoul) to design five perfume bottles. The house’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has formulated five scents. “Cosmic Cloud” boasts a...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

When Louis Vuitton Met the Whimsical World of Piero Fornasetti

Nicolas Ghesquière wanted his fall 2021 Louis Vuitton collection to convey “hope and joy for what’s coming next.” With this in mind, he had an epiphany when he visited the show’s venue, the Michelangelo Gallery at the Louvre, “with its stunning collection of Greek, Etruscan and Roman sculpture.” The space made him think of the work of the sui generis Italian artist and designer Piero Fornasetti. “I was struck,” Ghesquière recalls, “by how Fornasetti’s unique aesthetic world could provide the visual and thematic bridge between my fall 2021 collection and the location.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS Transformed Into Runway Models for Louis Vuitton’s F/W21 Show

Fashion shows are always a sight to behold but anticipation for the Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter 2021 show ran especially high when it was announced that BTS would be taking part. After being announced as global ambassadors for the luxury brand in April, the legendary septet modeled pieces from Vigil Abloh’s latest collection on July 7 in a fashion film presentation directed by South Korean filmmaker Jeon Go-woon.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Enlists BTS for FW21 Collection Spin-Off Show

Shortly after sharing Off-White™’s “Laboratory of Fun” Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection, Virgil Abloh has now held a spin-off show for his. Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Enlisting the help of House Ambassadors BTS, the K-pop supergroup lead the Artistic Director’s take over of Seoul, South Korea. Reimagining Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside Seoul, the show looked to highlight the collection’s aim to “redefine how our minds identify archetypical wardrobes which are tied to societal presumptions, the collection re-appropriates the normal through extreme elevation.”
Electronicshypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's Horizon Light Up Speaker Is Everything But Subtle

Might not scream “audio specialists” to you, but it does know how to create luxurious items that you never knew you needed — like the new Horizon Light Up speaker. Inspired by the Toupie (spinning top) handbag which was designed by the house’s womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, the Horizon Light Up speaker sports a conical design that’s unique in the saturated world of portable, wireless audio devices. This piece of tech is both utilitarian and an objet d’art, combining the powerful inners with an exterior that’s quintessentially LV.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

BTS Made Their Runway Debut For Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Men's Collection

Since joining Louis Vuitton as global brand ambassadors in April, BTS’ first official gig is finally here. On Wednesday, the K-Pop group made their runway debut, starring in a fashion film showcasing the luxury label’s Fall 2021 men’s collection. It also happens to be the very same collection, which originally debuted back in January and was promoted by BTS with a teaser campaign on Instagram, that garnered Louis Vuitton’s biggest online audience yet for a men’s fashion show.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

BTS And Louis Vuitton’s New Fashion Film Is A Game Changer

If you thought the menswear season had officially wrapped, Virgil Abloh and BTS have news for you. The Louis Vuitton designer surprised the world with the release of a spin-off fashion film dedicated to his autumn/winter 2021 menswear collection and modelled by the members of the world’s biggest boy band. Back in April, the members of BTS became Vuitton house ambassadors and have filled their wardrobes with monogrammed pieces ever since. The fashion film marks their first big project for the brand. In the Jeon Go-woon and Park Sye-young directed clip Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V each don a never-before-seen look designed by Abloh as they navigate an industrial space filled with Vuitton-clad models, an illuminated indoor skyscraper, and a seemingly endless maze of staircases.
