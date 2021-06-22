Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

British grocery sales dip as indoor hospitality reopens

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzgu8_0abce3n200

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket sales fell 1.6% in the 12 weeks to June 13 year-on-year as the re-opening of indoor hospitality took spend away from the grocers and into the nation’s cafés and restaurants, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said, however, that sales in the period were still 3.3 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) higher than in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

It said Britons enjoyed the long awaited arrival of summer in the latter four weeks of the period, with take-home sales of alcohol increasing by 29 million pounds compared to May, despite pubs and restaurants being open, helped by the May Bank Holiday and the lead up to the European soccer championship which kicked off June 11.

Of Britain’s big four grocers, Sainsbury’s, with sales up 0.4% over the 12 weeks year-on-year, was the only one to register growth.

Sales at market leader Tesco were down 0.8% and at Asda and Morrisons, they were down 0.6% and 1.5% respectively.

In contrast discounters Aldi and Lidl saw sales growth of 6.6% and 4.9% respectively, with Aldi’s market share hitting 8.2%, matching its highest ever in March 2020.

Kantar said online sales accounted for the same proportion of the market, 13.4%, in the four weeks to 13 June as they did in last month’s data set, suggesting the appetite for large online shops is approaching a new baseline.

Kantar said grocery prices fell 1.9% over the 12 weeks. It said prices are rising fastest in markets such as chocolate, canned colas and savoury snacks while falling in fresh bacon, toilet tissues and ambient cooking sauces.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Restaurants#Chocolate#Alcohol#Food Drink#British#Britons#The May Bank Holiday#European#Sainsbury#Tesco#Asda#Morrisons#Aldi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RetailForexTV.com

Italy Retail Sales Rise In May

Italy’s retail sales rose in May after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday. The retail sales value increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in April. In March, sales grew 0.3 percent. On a yearly basis, retail sales...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Discounter B&M sees UK sales fall in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - B&M, the British discount retailer, reported a fall in underlying sales in its home market in its latest quarter, reflecting a very tough comparison with the same period last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown. The FTSE 100 listed group, which sells everything from...
RetailUS News and World Report

Discounter B&M's UK Sales Fall as Lockdown Comparisons Kick In

LONDON (Reuters) -B&M, the British discount retailer, reported a fall in underlying sales in its home market in its latest quarter, reflecting a very tough comparison with the same period last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown. Shares in the FTSE 100 listed group, which sells everything...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Deliveroo hikes forecasts as food delivery demand stays strong

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo (ROO.L) reported an 88% jump in quarterly food orders and raised its annual order value forecasts on Thursday, as people remained hooked on having meals and groceries delivered to their home. The food-delivery firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in...
Retailkamcity.com

Sales Slip At B&M Against Tough Comparatives

Discount retailer B&M confirmed today that its underlying sales fell in its first quarter having recently warned that it faced a year of tough comparatives after recording bumper growth during the pandemic. The core B&M fascia in the UK saw like-for-like sales fall 4.4% to £1.02bn during the 13 weeks...
Retailkamcity.com

Sales Growth Slows At Sainsbury’s; CEO Focused On Strategy Amid Takeover Activity

Sales growth at Sainsbury’s slowed sharply in its first quarter after it faced tough comparatives with the same period last year when shoppers were stockpiling groceries during the first lockdown. However, its performance was ahead of expectations and demand was still strong as people continued to consume more food and drink at home.
Financial Reportsmix929.com

Sainsbury’s sales beat expectations in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) – British supermarket group Sainsbury’s on Tuesday beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply reflecting a tough comparison with last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown. The group, which trails market leader Tesco in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Sainsbury’s says its comparable retail sales jumped in Q1

Sainsbury's total retail sales jumped 1.6% in Q1 on a year over year basis. The supermarket group expects £660 million underlying pre-tax profit this year. Shares of the company were more than 0.5% up on Tuesday morning. J Sainsbury plc (LON: SBRY) reported an increase in its Q1 comparable retail...
Grocery & SupermaketForbes

Boosting Online Grocery Sales And Enhancing Merchandising Through AI

Co-Founder and CEO of Local Express. Grocery stores have teams of stockers walking around different departments and making sure that shelf space is allocated to their thousands of products. This is a tough job to do in-store, so you can only imagine how challenging it is to merchandise over 10,000 items on an e-commerce platform, fully taking advantage of the valuable screen space customers scroll through. AI search software built for grocery stores can help platforms organize tens of thousands of items that would otherwise be very difficult to keep track of online. Adopting AI that augments a business’ online shopping experience can also propel independent businesses to higher revenue levels, optimizing online inventory management.
Grocery & SupermaketEast Oregonian

Letter: Grocery store liquor sales are a nonstarter

Your comparison of selling hard alcohol in grocery stores to self-service gas stations is spot on, but in a whole different way. Neither is placed on the ballot to make my life more convenient, but instead has everything to do with money! The change to alcohol sales will always be advocated by those that will dig just a little further into all of our pockets. Big Booze gains, as they can spend their money to push their products, and Big Food and their counterpart Big Wholesale simply want to increase their bottom line with more sales of anything. And, as usual, Big Government will find a way to manipulate the change to dig just a little more tax out of our pockets.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ocado confident online buying here to stay, announce Spain deal

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado (OCDO.L) said demand for its grocery business and technology remained strong after it announced a 20% rise in first-half retail revenue on Tuesday and a new contract in Spain. The online grocer said the pandemic had resulted in a permanent shift to web-based...
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason General Mills Is Seeing A Big Dip In Sales

While the effect that the pandemic had on the fortunes of the fast food industry has been well covered, the boom that breakfast cereals have enjoyed has received relatively little notice. However, with society beginning the process of reopening, executives at General Mills are preparing themselves for a dip in sales.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Sales Fall In ABF’s Grocery Division

In a third-quarter trading update today, Associated British Foods (ABF) revealed that sales in its Grocery unit declined as it faced tough comparisons with the exceptionally high levels of spending in supermarkets during the first lockdown. Over the 16-week period to 19 June, its Grocery revenues fell 3% to £871m,...
Grocery & Supermaketspglobal.com

Retailers continue online grocery investments despite slowing sales

E-commerce sales may be slowing, but the online grocery wars are still running at full speed. While health-related concerns during the pandemic pushed many grocery shoppers online for the first time, some are choosing to keep filling their carts virtually as U.S. COVID-19 cases fall. Demand for online grocery options in the U.S. remains high enough above historical norms for retailers like Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and The Kroger Co. to continue investing in a range of initiatives to improve their capabilities and customer convenience, including more automation at fulfillment centers and additional capacity in pickup and delivery.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Grocery Sales Decline In Northern Ireland

Data from Kantar shows the grocery market in Northern Ireland grew by 5.9% over the 52 weeks to 13 June. However, in the most recent 12 weeks, sales declined by 7.4% as the market continued to annualise against the exceptionally high spending in supermarkets at the height of the first national lockdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy