Hungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ePfP_0abce2uJ00
German Minister of State for Europe, Michael Roth gestures as he speaks at the start of the European affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

June 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday.

"The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all," German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

