Hungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

German Minister of State for Europe, Michael Roth gestures as he speaks at the start of the European affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

June 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday.

"The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all," German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully."

