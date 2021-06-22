Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

HIV and Syphilis

poz.com
 16 days ago

Hello to all. 10 days ago (after a year with HIV) I had the best news of 0 viral load and 722 CD4. I have been clinging to my therapy so closely and the results were respectively good. The previous week I got the green light for a flu vaccine which will protect me through the winter from any COVID compilations.

forums.poz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syphilis#Drugstore#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
Related
wmfe.org

As Pandemic Wanes, Syphilis Numbers On The Rise

The number of syphilis cases in Leon County is up sharply from last year. State and local health officials are looking to launch an aggressive campaign to reduce the numbers. The nearly-two dozen people on Wednesday’s Syphilis Prevention Coalition Zoom call heard sobering numbers from Leon County Health Department Program Manager Dale Harrison.
kfqd.com

Alaska sees 49% increase in syphilis infection rates in 2020

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials say 361 cases of syphilis were reported in 2020, a 49% increase over the previous year. The numbers didn’t surprise Susan A. Jones, an Anchorage-based public health nurse consultant and the HIV/STD program manager with the state health department, who was involved with a report on the continuing syphilis outbreak.
SciencePosted by
POZ

2021 HIV Drug Chart

This quick-reference chart compares antiretroviral (ARV) options for the treatment of HIV, including adult dosing and dietary restrictions.
Posted by
9&10 News

National HIV Testing Day Is June 27th

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS. National HIV Testing Day is Sunday, June 27th. In recognition of this day, the Thomas Judd Care Center in Traverse City wants to highlight this year’s theme, “My Test, My Way,” which emphasizes the different ways and opportunities to be tested.
panolawatchman.com

HIV/AIDS 101 (6:57)

HIV/AIDS 101 is a video that uses new technologies, cutting edge graphics and story to convey the most important messages that everyone needs to know about HIV and prevention. It has a message that we all need to know and share with our friends and loved ones. It features a young man searching his computer tablet for information on AIDS, and finds, with a little help, it’s right there “at his fingertips.”
WUSA

Resources to help fight the HIV epidemic

WASHINGTON — This month marks 40 years since the CDC issued its first warning about a mystery illness that attacked patients' immune systems. It quickly turned into the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Fifteen years passed before researchers developed effective treatments to stop this disease from being a death sentence. Now what was...
1380kcim.com

Health Officials Highlight Advancement In HIV Treatment On National HIV Testing Day

Today (Sunday), is National HIV Testing Day, and officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) are using this date to remind at-risk Iowans to get themselves tested. HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, can lead to a life-threatening condition, known as acquired immune deficiency syndrome or AIDS, if left untreated. AIDS was first recognized by doctors in 1981, and at the time, the average life expectancy of a diagnosed patient was less than two years. However, antiviral treatments have advanced to the point where latent virus concentrations drop below detectable levels, which allows HIV-positive patients to live normal or near-normal lives and makes HIV testing more important than ever. Initially, it took up to 12 weeks after an HIV infection to return a positive result, but modern tests can deliver results in as little as 10 days post-acquisition. To find out how you can get tested or for more information about HIV/AIDS, follow the links included below.
ajmc.com

Overview of HIV Prevention with PrEP

A multidisciplinary panel of experts provides an overview of the economic burden of HIV and the role of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in preventing HIV transmission. Neil Minkoff, MD: Hello, and welcome to the American Journal of Managed Care® program entitled, “Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis: PrEP for HIV—Improving Access and Uptake.” I’m Dr. Neil Minkoff, the chief medical officer for Coeus HealthCare and Consulting Group. Joining me today in our discussion and our virtual panel are these colleagues: Dr. Ryan Bitton, the senior director of pharmacy services for the Health Plan of Nevada, which is a United Healthcare company; Jeffrey Crowley, distinguished scholar and program director of infectious disease initiatives at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law; Dr. Ian Frank, the associate chief of infectious disease at Penn Medicine; and Carl Schmid, the executive director of the HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute. Today, our panel of experts are going to explore the landscape of HIV prevention with PrEP as well as discuss overcoming the barriers to its use. Let’s try to jump right into it, shall we? I think it would be helpful for the people who are tuning in and trying to join us for this panel to have an understanding of the value of PrEP, of HIV prevention strategy. Why are patients getting it and why aren’t they getting it are some of the things we need to get into. We can start with defining the problem in terms of the underlying economic burden of HIV, and the transmission of HIV. Mr Crowley, could I get you to lead off on that?
Science Now

Amping up HIV antibodies

The recent results (1) from the Antibody Mediated Prevention (AMP) study are a landmark in AIDS research. They show that a broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) can protect humans against infection with sensitive strains of HIV. BnAbs, antibodies that can neutralize a large fraction of globally circulating HIV strains, are the focus of many HIV vaccine efforts and of strategies to prevent or treat HIV by passive immunization (infusion with antibodies). This focus results from the enormous strain variability of HIV—only bnAbs can hope to counter this variability. The results have profound implications for HIV vaccine design and for the use of passively administered bnAbs. Within the context of earlier animal model studies, the AMP study results provide insight into the factors that are important for antibody protection against HIV.
jwatch.org

HIV and ID Observations

As they often do, the inquisitive folks over at Medscape polled doctors around the country on various topics. Say what you will about Medscape’s methodology, or representativeness, or need for statistical analysis. But we’re clearly #1 in the Paperwork and Administration category — and it’s not particularly close. It’s also...
classiccountry1070.com

Free HIV testing available June 28

Sedgwick County’s health department is offering free HIV tests Monday, June 28, as part of National HIV Testing Day. People between ages 13 and 64 are being advised to get at least one HIV test at some point, as 1 in 7 HIV positive people may not even know they have the virus. Health leaders say HIV can be hard to detect without proper testing, and those at higher risk of getting HIV should be tested at least once a year. The earlier HIV is detected, the more effective treatments can be.
bcm.edu

Ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic

The extent of the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the challenges and needs of the U.S. public health infrastructure. And yet, the infrastructure we do have is largely thanks to work of activists and public health professionals in response to the HIV epidemic. The eventual response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic...
thebody.com

Are Scientists Getting Closer to an HIV Cure?

Twenty-five years ago this fall, effective treatment for HIV became a reality. The first class of HIV drugs that was approved, the NRTIs, had worked to a degree, but even using two NRTIs together, they were quickly outsmarted by the ever-mutating virus. Then, in 1996, two new classes of HIV drugs were approved: the protease inhibitors (PIs) and the NNRTIs. Combining two NRTIs with either a PI or an NNRTI to arrive at the appropriate antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimen did the trick.
News-Medical.net

Special type of stem cell can reduce the amount of HIV virus

In a groundbreaking study, a team of UC Davis researchers has discovered a special type of stem cell that can reduce the amount of the virus causing AIDS, boosting the body's antiviral immunity and repairing and restoring the gut's lymphoid follicles damaged by the simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), the equivalent of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in non-human primates.
News4Jax.com

HIV Prevention and Treatment

Dr. Mohammad Reza, an Infectious Disease specialist and medical director Joins us as we discuss ways to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS..
ScienceNewswise

Research Provides a Roadmap to HIV Eradication Via Stem Cell Therapy

Newswise — In a groundbreaking study, a team of UC Davis researchers has discovered a special type of stem cell that can reduce the amount of the virus causing AIDS, boosting the body’s antiviral immunity and repairing and restoring the gut’s lymphoid follicles damaged by the simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), the equivalent of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in non-human primates.
albuquerqueexpress.com

People living with HIV have a higher risk of suicide

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): A new study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine indicated that people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) are more likely to have suicidal thoughts and die from suicide. The findings of the study were published in...
MedicalXpress

Screening program contributes to increase in HIV diagnoses

Newly published research shows that a screening program in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Emergency Department helped detect an outbreak of HIV among persons who inject drugs in Hamilton County, Ohio, from 2014-18. The study was published in PLOS ONE. The results of the study highlight UC contributions to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy