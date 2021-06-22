Former Deutsche Bank Trader Gets a Year in Prison for Fraud

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,204.44 ($28.80).