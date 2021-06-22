Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former Deutsche Bank Trader Gets a Year in Prison for Fraud

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday that a former Deutsche Bank commodities trader has been sentenced to a year of imprisonment. He was convicted for committing wire fraud. James Vorley, who was based in the United Kingdom and a precious metals trader at the German bank’s...

www.financemagnates.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Sec#Trader#Sec#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
San Francisco, CAimperialvalleynews.com

Former Bank Vice President And Friend Charged In Insider Trading Securities Fraud Scam

San Francisco, California - Former Silicon Valley Bank vice president Mounir Gad has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of securities fraud in connection with a scheme to profit by sharing material non-public information regarding the acquisition of companies. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.
Public Safetyfinancemagnates.com

South Korea Investigates 33 People for Illicit Crypto-Related Transfers

A South Korean police investigation found that 33 people were allegedly engaged in illicit cryptocurrency overseas transactions worth $1.48 million (1.59 trillion won) over the last couple of months. According to The Korea Times, 14 of them were referred to the prosecutors, while four are still under investigation, and the authorities imposed fines on 15 individuals related to the case.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Tradeweb Sees a Trading Volume of $62 Trillion in the Q2 2021

Tradeweb Markets, a Nasdaq-listed company, released its trading volumes report for June 2021 on Wednesday. The global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets noted that had it witnessed a total trading volume of $23.1 trillion for the month, while the average daily volume (ADV) was $1.05 trillion, representing an increase of 34.7% in a year-over-year basis.
Currenciesfinancemagnates.com

Poland’s UKNF Reminds Crypto Market Is Not Regulated, Mentions Binance

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (UKNF) has issued a warning on Wednesday about Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, in the wake of the recent strain of announcements made by other regulators globally. According to the press release, the watchdog noted that as Binance Markets Limited is a cryptocurrencies exchange, such a market “is neither regulated nor subject to supervision” in the country.
Currenciesfinancemagnates.com

Euronext’s FX Trading Volume Witnesses a Surge of 8.7% in June 2021

Euronext, a Pan-European trading venue operator, published its trading volume metrics for June 2021 on Wednesday. According to the report, its total number of transactions for the cash market during the period was 67,589,560, falling by -7% on a month-over-month basis, and with a -27% change in a yearly reading.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRDBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,204.44 ($28.80).
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

PrimeXM’s Monthly Trading Volume Skyrockets 16.45% YoY for June 2021

FX trading industry technology provider, PrimeXM, released its monthly trading volume report for June 2021, noting that its total trading volume for the period across the three major data center locations was $1.04 trillion, skyrocketing by 16.45% on a year-over-year basis. The number is up compared to last year’s figure of $869.77 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Abhinandan Agarwal maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, setting a price target of $50, which is approximately 38.89% above the present share price of $36. Agarwal expects Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Businessb975.com

Deutsche Bank hires Goldman’s Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs to be the bank’s head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients,...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Deutsche Bank to restructure Ireland operations, cut contract staff

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank announced Tuesday the proposed changes to its Ireland operations. The German investment bank plans to relocate just under 250 roles from Dublin to other centers around the world as part of its global strategy to consolidate similar infrastructure functions into fewer locations. Further, the bank will...
Businesskitco.com

MOVES Deutsche Bank hires five senior wealth managers from UBS

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS (UBSG.S), as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers. Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Deutsche Bank Slashes Jobs By Half In Ireland

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is reducing its workforce in Dublin by 250 to support the cost-reduction process that the company embarked on in 2019. The company wants to keep the number of employees in the branch around 200, down from 408 it had at the end of 2020.
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Equiti Selects FlexTrade’s MaxxTrader Solution for Prime of Prime Offering

Equiti, a multi-asset financial services provider, announced on Wednesday that it has tapped FlexTrade Systems to use MaxxTrader Foreign Exchange Platform Solution for its prime of prime service offering. The press release shared with Finance Magnates detailed that the partnership will allow Equiti to offer its prime of prime customers...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Binance.US Taps Former Public Servant as Chief Administrative Officer

Binance.US, a United States-based digital asset marketplace, has announced on Tuesday that it had hired Manuel “Manny” P. Alvarez as the company’s Chief Administrative Officer, starting July 22. According to the press release, Álvarez comes from a background as a public servant, having worked as Commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy