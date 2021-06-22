Air It Out Passing Camp builds character through football and faith
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Summer is the season for high school athletes to train, fine-tune and better their skills. A few former Texas Panhandle players are helping football offensive skill athletes do just that through the Air It Out Passing Camp. For 32 years, former Hereford quarterback and Texas Tech and Hardin-Simmons college coach Alan Wartes has coached 7th through 12th grade quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and running backs good technique, but even more important, a strong character.www.newschannel10.com