Texas A&M's Will Frizzell makes ABCA All-America first team

Every year, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko is very particular about the safeties he takes in each recruiting class. It is the position he coaches and he wants to be sure that the player is a fit. And now, the Aggies have their first commitment at the position for the 2022 class in four-star Jarred Kerr of Lexington, Texas as he made the call when in College Station for the 7-on-7 state championships.