Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot named ITA Senior Player of the Year

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M's Valentin Vacherot was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Senior Player of the Year, the organization announced on Monday. Vacherot finished his senior season with a 86-21 record in dual matches and set the Aggies' record for most dual singles wins. He was also the only Southeastern Conference athlete ranked in the top 5 for the entire season. Vacherot is the first Aggie to win the award since Ryan Newport in 2003 and the first to earn national recognition since Patrick Kypson won ITA Rookie of the Year in 2018.

theeagle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Rookie Of The Year#Aggies#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Live Oak, FLLake City Reporter

SPRING ALL-AREA: Marsee named LCR's Girls Tennis Player of the Year

LIVE OAK — It began with a family connection, but Matti Marsee’s inspiration on the court came from far away. Playing tennis seriously since the second grade, it was Serena Williams that pushed Marsee, that motivated her to improve, to achieve more. “Serena Williams was the coolest person ever to...
Carl Junction, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Salma Lewis named volleyball player of year

Salma Lewis’ final volleyball match with the Carl Junction Bulldogs was one of her best. She posted a monster double-double — 27 kills and 23 digs — plus four aces as the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs dropped a five-set instant classic (15-10 fifth set) to No. 1 Willard in a Class 4 sectional match. The Tigers went on to win the state title, losing only one set in their final three matches.
Johnsonburg, PAridgwayrecord.com

Marciniak named District 9 Player of the Year

Johnsonburg outfielder Camron Marciniak, who will be entering his senior year, was named the District 9 Baseball Player of the Year by the sports website – D9and10Sports.com. He is joined on the all-star squad by teammates, catcher Ethan Wells, who will also be a senior and 2021 graduate pitcher Gabe Watts. As an added bonus, the Rams' Mike Porter was named Manager of the Year.
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

Kevin Kopps named D1 Baseball Player of the Year

Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps is the D1Baseball Player of the Year, headlining our 2021 All-America teams. Kopps was a revelation as a sixth-year senior closer for the Razorbacks. After posting an 8.18 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Kopps returned to Fayetteville for one final go-round and posted a season for the ages, going 12-1, 0.90 with 11 saves and a dazzling 131-18 K-BB mark in 89.2 innings as the Arkansas stopper. Thanks in large part to his signature cutter — the most dominant pitch in college baseball this season — Kopps held opponents to a .162 batting average. Even working out of the bullpen, the rubber-armed Kopps threw enough innings to qualify for the national ERA title, which he won by 0.39 runs, despite facing the best competition college baseball has to offer (Arkansas faced the toughest schedule in the nation). He was the most important player for a team that won every weekend of the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 1 national seed.
Evansville, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mathison named Indiana Baseball Player of the Year

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison was named the 2021 Indiana Baseball Player of the Year on Friday night during the banquet honoring the North-South All Stars. The all-star series will start with a double-header at the University of Evansville's Braun Stadium on Saturday and will conclude with a wood-bat game at Evansville's Bosse Stadium on Sunday.
Berkeley, CAcalbears.com

Augustus, Warren Named ITA Regional Coaches Of The Year

BERKELEY – Cal women's tennis head coach Amanda Augustus and associate head coach Zack Warren earned ITA Northwest Regional honors after leading the Golden Bears to their first Pac-12 Championship title and to the third round of the NCAA tournament. Augustus was named the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year...
Mississippi StateWLOX

Tanner Allen named ABCA player of the year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) - The ninth consensus first-team All-American in Mississippi State baseball history, outfielder Tanner Allen added his name to the short list of Mississippi State baseball student-athletes to earn National Player of the Year honors when the American Baseball Coaches Association announced him as the National Player of the Year on Tuesday (June 29).
Buford, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Buford's Dylan Lesko named Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year

Gatorade announced Tuesday that Buford's Dylan Lesko is its 2020-21 Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year. Lesko, a rising senior, is the first Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Buford High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high...
Colorado Statechsaanow.com

Girls soccer: Dawson's Degen Miller named Gatorade Colorado player of the year

The highest scoring girls soccer state championship game in Colorado's history fittingly featured one of the most prolific scorers to play in the Centennial State. On Saturday at Weidner Field, the Dawson Mustangs won the Class 2A girls soccer championship, 15-4, over Telluride. Senior Degen Miller, who is a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-19 Team player pool, led the onslaught with four goals by herself. Those four game-breaking goals pushed Miller's season total to an incredible 43 goals and 16 assists in Season D.
Bridgeport, WVTheInterMountain.com

Bridgeport’s Paulsen named baseball State Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT — It’s been a week of firsts for the Bridgeport High School baseball program. After winning six consecutive Class AA state championship from 2014-2019 (the 2020 season, in which the Indians would have likely been the top contender, was wiped out because of COVID) Bridgeport moved up in classification, went 34-4, and made it seven titles in a row, capturing the school’s first-ever AAA title with a 10-4 win against Hurricane.
Commerce, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

Texas A&M-Commerce's Ramsey, Shillow recognized

COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive backs Dominique Ramsey and Alex Shillow have been named to the Academic All-District® Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if necessary) Academic All-America® honorees...
TennisLos Angeles Daily News

Westlake’s Emma Sun named Daily News Girls Tennis Player of the Year

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Emma Sun, Westlake, Jr. When looking for the best player, look no further than the best team. Westlake High’s Emma Sun was the standout girls tennis player who anchored the team’s victory in the CIF State SoCal Regional final. The Warriors won the title with a redeeming victory, 5-2, over Peninsula on June 5 after losing to the Panthers 11-7 the week prior in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final.
Webb City, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Berry named softball player of year

Once again, Webb City’s Haidyn Berry posted monster numbers in the circle and the batter’s box during the softball season. As a result, Berry has been named the fall softball player of the year by the Globe’s sports department. Berry, a senior who will continue her career at Central Missouri,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy