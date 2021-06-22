Louis Vuitton-Owner LVMH Believes the Future of Retail Will Be Mostly In-Store

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVMUY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.50.