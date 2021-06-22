Cancel
Louis Vuitton-Owner LVMH Believes the Future of Retail Will Be Mostly In-Store

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Miami
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — There are questions about the future of retail, but French luxury goods giant LVMH has no doubt what it will look like. "We see the future being two things: being mostly retail stores, because the client experience in a retail store cannot be matched easily online. As of today, I mean, no one has found the sort of miracle formula that would enable clients to enjoy as much online," Jean Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer at LVMH, told CNBC on Monday.

