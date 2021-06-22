Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Why you shouldn’t delay skin cancer screening

By Brandpoint (BPT)
Standard Banner
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - This summer, as more Americans become vaccinated and temperatures rise, you may be ready to break quarantine and head outside. But this year, it’s more important than ever to remember to prioritize your skin’s health. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology...

www.standardbanner.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Cancer Screening#Bpt#Diagnoses#Bpt#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cancersurvivornet.com

More Men Are Dying from Melanoma Because They Don’t Use Sunscreen; How to Check for and Prevent Skin Cancer

As the temperatures rise and more folks head outdoors, now may be the perfect time to check in with the men in your life to make sure they are using sun protection. The American Cancer Society is once again reporting that far more men (62,260) will be diagnosed with melanoma this year than women (43,850). And almost twice as many men (4,600) will die from melanoma than women (2,580).
Cancerhealthywomen.org

Fast Facts: What You Need to Know About Skin Cancer

Just in time for the 4th of July, HealthyWomen's CEO Beth Battaglino will be live chatting with board certified dermatologist Dr. Liz Liotta to go through your summer glow checklist and discuss all the skincare questions you've been asking! Join us on Instagram Live today at 6:00 pm EDT. Skin...
CancerDenton Record-Chronicle

Sunburn and the dangers of skin cancer

Each year, more than 33,000 people seek emergency room treatment for sunburn, according to the National Cancer Institute. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays causes sunburn, which can be painful because of the reddened, swollen and sometimes blistered skin that it creates. But beyond the discomfort, sunburn comes with longer-term health risks. It accelerates the aging of your skin and increases your risk for skin cancer.
CancerNewswise

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Skin CareWTAX

Experts: Use of sunscreens can halve skin cancer risk

Using sunscreen everyday could really lower your risk of developing skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation says that daily use of at least SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of melanoma—the deadliest type of skin cancer—by 50 percent. They say if you spend most of your day indoors, SPF 15 should provide adequate protection, but if you spend more time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, you should use a sunscreen with a higher SPF and possibly even one that is sweat and water-resistant. Your best choice is a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against both the rays that burn skin and the rays that cause aging and tanning. You should also be sure to wear sun-protective clothing, reapply every two hours or earlier, and be sure you’re not using expired sunscreen. (UPI)
Skin Caretheleadernews.com

Summer skin care calls for protection, screening

A couple years ago, Garden Oaks’ Sarah Cruise became concerned about a mole on her cheek. She’d had it for a long time, but it had started to hurt. It turned out she was right to be concerned. “I had a squamous cell carcinoma that had been removed from my...
Skin CareWNDU

Medical Moment: Sunscreen secrets you need to know

(WNDU) - Even though the average American only spends about seven percent of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial. Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.
PharmaceuticalsLifehacker

Why You Shouldn't Expect a COVID Vaccine Booster Anytime Soon

We don’t know how long protection from the COVID-19 vaccines will last, which has led to speculation that we might all need to get booster shots—perhaps yearly, as with flu shots—to stay protected. But according to data presented at a recent CDC meeting, people who finished their vaccinations six months ago are still well protected, and there’s no sign yet that boosters will be needed.
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On Frozen Mushrooms (Hear Me Out)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. At mbg, we recently published a news story about the health benefits of mushrooms—specifically, how eating two medium-sized 'shrooms daily may lower cancer risk by 45%. As a self-proclaimed superfan of mushrooms, I hardly needed another reason to incorporate them into my day—but if you find it challenging to get a daily dose, let me share my latest kitchen hack that will make it way easier.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

Uninsured? There’s a Free Skin Cancer Screening Happening in Bucks County

My health is something that I don't play about. Ever since I was diagnosed with Lupus back in October 2020, I have been super intentional about taking care of my body. Getting bad news from the doctor kind of runs in my family unfortunately. My dad had cancer when I was in middle school and had to have one of his kidneys removed. I was old enough to understand what cancer was but too young to really feel the weight of what was happening. When I was a freshman in college my mom wad diagnosed with breast cancer. It was the scariest thing my family ever had to go through. And to be away at school in the midst of it all was awful.
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Take care of your skin

Taking care of the largest organ in your body is about more than just avoiding age spots and wrinkles. While the appearance of your skin can affect how you feel about yourself, it can also be an indication of an underlying condition. If you notice a change in your skin,...
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

Why you need to try a skin tint this summer

There's a new base in town, and it's perfect for summer... Say hello to skin tints. They're lightweight, luminous and offer just a touch of coverage to subtly finish the skin. They lend an imperceptible glow (no chunks of glitter here, thanks) that's deliciously skin-like and natural-looking; most are incredibly hydrating and often have other skincare benefits as well.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Weight Lossbeachbodyondemand.com

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Panic About the “Quarantine 15”

Open your inbox, turn on the TV, or scroll through social, and you’re bound to encounter messaging about pandemic weight gain. The typical takeaway: Now that we’re beginning to find a new normal, losing the “quarantine 15” should be your first order of business. But is the way we talk...
Fitnesshealthykcmag.com

Why You Should Prioritize Hydration This Summer

Story by Annie Eller, RD LD | contact@annieellerrd.com. Proper hydration is important year round, but we should be especially diligent about it during the summer months. Drinking enough might seem like a simple enough habit, but it’s not uncommon for adults and adolescents to be chronically dehydrated. According to the CDC, from 2005-2010, adolescents in the U.S. only drank 15 ounces of water per day and adults only drank 39 ounces of water per day. This is significantly lower than the recommendation from the U.S. national academies of science, engineering, and medicine that adults should be getting 91-125 ounces per day. Why is being hydrated so important? We will discuss that below, in addition to what factors impact hydration, how much we should be drinking each day, and which foods can help us stay hydrated.
WorkoutsLifehacker

Why You Shouldn't Trust the Numbers on Weight Machines

Why can you do 250 pounds on the leg press at your usual gym, but only 200 if you go to a different location across town? You didn’t suddenly get weaker, and contrary to a popular myth, it’s not because one gym is lying to flatter you. Machines are just different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy