Why you shouldn’t delay skin cancer screening

My health is something that I don't play about. Ever since I was diagnosed with Lupus back in October 2020, I have been super intentional about taking care of my body. Getting bad news from the doctor kind of runs in my family unfortunately. My dad had cancer when I was in middle school and had to have one of his kidneys removed. I was old enough to understand what cancer was but too young to really feel the weight of what was happening. When I was a freshman in college my mom wad diagnosed with breast cancer. It was the scariest thing my family ever had to go through. And to be away at school in the midst of it all was awful.