Why you shouldn’t delay skin cancer screening

Story by Annie Eller, RD LD | contact@annieellerrd.com. Proper hydration is important year round, but we should be especially diligent about it during the summer months. Drinking enough might seem like a simple enough habit, but it’s not uncommon for adults and adolescents to be chronically dehydrated. According to the CDC, from 2005-2010, adolescents in the U.S. only drank 15 ounces of water per day and adults only drank 39 ounces of water per day. This is significantly lower than the recommendation from the U.S. national academies of science, engineering, and medicine that adults should be getting 91-125 ounces per day. Why is being hydrated so important? We will discuss that below, in addition to what factors impact hydration, how much we should be drinking each day, and which foods can help us stay hydrated.