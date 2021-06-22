Riding Gear Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global construction market size reached USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization with increasing global population is expected to continue to drive construction market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing population in Asia Pacific in countries such as India and China among others and rising need for residential and commercial infrastructure and projects. Growing demand for more environment-friendly homes with a lower carbon footprint along with open green spaces is expected to augment growth of the global construction market going forward.