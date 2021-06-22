BTS extend record-breaking streak atop Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Butter’

Tyler, the Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost and Doja Cat‘s Planet Her are both set to open with big numbers on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, Call Me If You Get Lost is projected to debut with a total of 175,000 units and 180 million streams. If forecasts are correct, this will give Tyler both his second No. 1 and his biggest opening week so far; 2019’s IGOR sold 165,000 units in its first week and surpassed DJ Khaled‘s star-studded Father of Asahd to debut at No. 1.