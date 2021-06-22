BTS extend record-breaking streak atop Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Butter’
BTS’ second English-language single ‘Butter’ has logged a fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the group’s longest chart-topper. According to data from Billboard, ‘Butter’ recorded 12.5 million U.S. streams and 111,400 downloads for the week ending on June 20. The track also saw a six per cent increase in airplay audience impressions, logging 25.8 million radio plays. With this, ‘Butter’ has officially surpassed ‘Dynamite’ as the boyband’s longest number one song on the Hot 100.www.nme.com