Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The MLKL kinase-like domain dimerization is an indispensable step of mammalian MLKL activation in necroptosis signaling

By Yu Zhang, Jia Liu, Dandan Yu, Xinxin Zhu, Xiaoyan Liu, Jun Liao, Sheng Li, Huayi Wang
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLKL phosphorylation by RIP3 is the commitment step of necroptosis execution, which could induce MLKL activation featured as MLKL monomer-oligomer transition. Here, we reported that the dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain was the direct consequence of RIP3 triggered MLKL-phosphorylation. Two inter-dimer interfaces were found in the crystal structure of human MLKL. Mutations destroying both interfaces could prevent RIP3-induced MLKL oligomerization and necroptosis efficiently. Moreover, we confirmed MLKL self-assembly by the internal coiled-coil region is necessary for MLKL oligomerization and function. The mutations disrupting coiled-coil self-assembly repressed necroptosis, but it did not prevent RIP3-induced dimerization of the MLKL kinase-like domain. So that, MLKL activation is a sequential process, which begins with kinase-like domain dimerization, and followed by internal coiled-coil region self-assembly to form a proper MLKL oligomer. Besides human MLKL, structural and functional analysis showed the kinase-like domain dimerization was conserved among mammalian species, suggesting it is a general step of the RIP3-induced MLKL activation process.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Kinase#Dimer#Dis#Tnf#Tam#T357e S358d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

Microglial﻿ signalling pathway deficits associated with the patient derived R47H TREM2 variants linked to AD indicate inability to activate inflammasome

The R47H variant of the microglial membrane receptor TREM2 is linked to increased risk of late onset Alzheimer’s disease. Human induced pluripotent stem cell derived microglia (iPS-Mg) from patient iPSC lines expressing the AD-linked R47Hhet TREM2 variant, common variant (Cv) or an R47Hhom CRISPR edited line and its isogeneic control, demonstrated that R47H-expressing iPS-Mg expressed a deficit in signal transduction in response to the TREM2 endogenous ligand phosphatidylserine with reduced pSYK-pERK1/2 signalling and a reduced NLRP3 inflammasome response, (including ASC speck formation, Caspase-1 activation and IL-1beta secretion). Apoptotic cell phagocytosis and soluble TREM2 shedding were unaltered, suggesting a disjoint between these pathways and the signalling cascades downstream of TREM2 in R47H-expressing iPS-Mg, whilst metabolic deficits in glycolytic capacity and maximum respiration were reversed when R47H expressing iPS-Mg were exposed to PS+ expressing cells. These findings suggest that R47H-expressing microglia are unable to respond fully to cell damage signals such as phosphatidylserine, which may contribute to the progression of neurodegeneration in late-onset AD.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
CancerNature.com

Enzymatic activation of pyruvate kinase increases cytosolic oxaloacetate to inhibit the Warburg effect

Pharmacological activation of the glycolytic enzyme PKM2 or expression of the constitutively active PKM1 isoform in cancer cells results in decreased lactate production, a phenomenon known as the PKM2 paradox in the Warburg effect. Here we show that oxaloacetate (OAA) is a competitive inhibitor of human lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) and that elevated PKM2 activity increases de novo synthesis of OAA through glutaminolysis, thereby inhibiting LDHA in cancer cells. We also show that replacement of human LDHA with rabbit LDHA, which is relatively resistant to OAA inhibition, eliminated the paradoxical correlation between the elevated PKM2 activity and the decreased lactate concentration in cancer cells treated with a PKM2 activator. Furthermore, rabbit LDHA-expressing tumours, compared to human LDHA-expressing tumours in mice, displayed resistance to the PKM2 activator. These findings describe a mechanistic explanation for the PKM2 paradox by showing that OAA accumulates and inhibits LDHA following PKM2 activation.
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
CancerNature.com

Activated interleukin-7 receptor signaling drives B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice

Philadelphia chromosome-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-like ALL) is a high-risk subtype of B-ALL often associated with genetic variants that alter cytokine receptor signaling, including mutations in the interleukin-7 receptor (IL7R). To investigate whether IL7R variants are leukemia-initiating, we built mouse models expressing activated Il7r (aIL7R). B-cell intrinsic aIL7R mice developed spontaneous B-ALL, demonstrating sufficiency of Il7r activating mutations in leukemogenesis. Concomitant introduction of a knock-out allele in the associated adapter protein Lnk (encoded by Sh2b3) or a dominant-negative variant of the transcription factor Ikaros (Ikzf1) increased disease penetrance. The resulting murine leukemias displayed monoclonality and recurrent somatic Kras mutations and efficiently engrafted into immunocompetent mice. Phosphoproteomic analyses of aIL7R leukemic cells revealed constitutive Stat5 signaling and B cell receptor (BCR)-like signaling despite the absence of surface pre-BCR. Finally, in vitro treatment of aIL7R leukemic B-cells with Jak, mTOR, or Syk inhibitors blocked growth, confirming that each pathway is active in this mouse model of IL7R-driven B-ALL.
ScienceNature.com

A novel Keap1 inhibitor iKeap1 activates Nrf2 signaling and ameliorates hydrogen peroxide-induced oxidative injury and apoptosis in osteoblasts

An ultra-large structure-based virtual screening has discovered iKeap1 as a direct Keap1 inhibitor that can efficiently activate Nrf2 signaling. We here tested its potential effect against hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)-induced oxidative injury in osteoblasts. In primary murine and human osteoblasts, iKeap1 robustly activated Nrf2 signaling at micromole concentrations. iKeap1 disrupted Keap1-Nrf2 association, causing Nrf2 protein stabilization, cytosol accumulation and nuclear translocation in murine and human osteoblasts. The anti-oxidant response elements (ARE) activity and transcription of Nrf2-ARE-dependent genes (including HO1, NQO1 and GCLC) were increased as well. Significantly, iKeap1 pretreatment largely ameliorated H2O2-induced reactive oxygen species production, lipid peroxidation and DNA damage as well as cell apoptosis and programmed necrosis in osteoblasts. Moreover, dexamethasone- and nicotine-induced oxidative injury and apoptosis were alleviated by iKeap1. Importantly, Nrf2 shRNA or CRISPR/Cas9-induced Nrf2 knockout completely abolished iKeap1-induced osteoblast cytoprotection against H2O2. Conversely, CRISPR/Cas9-induced Keap1 knockout induced Nrf2 cascade activation and mimicked iKeap1-induced cytoprotective actions in murine osteoblasts. iKeap1 was ineffective against H2O2 in the Keap1-knockout murine osteoblasts. Collectively, iKeap1 activated Nrf2 signaling cascade to inhibit H2O2-induced oxidative injury and death of osteoblasts.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ChemistryNature.com

Direct and selective access to amino-poly(phenylene vinylenes)s with switchable properties by dimerizing polymerization of aminoaryl carbenes

Despite the ubiquity of singlet carbenes in chemistry, their utility as true monomeric building blocks for the synthesis of functional organic polymers has been underexplored. In this work, we exploit the capability of purposely designed mono- and bis-acyclic amino(aryl)carbenes to selectively dimerize as a general strategy to access diaminoalkenes and hitherto unknown amino-containing poly(p-phenylene vinylene)s (N-PPV’s). The unique selectivity of the dimerization of singlet amino(aryl)carbenes, relative to putative C-H insertion pathways, is rationalized by DFT calculations. Of particular interest, unlike classical PPV’s, the presence of amino groups in α-position of C=C double bonds in N-PPV’s allows their physico-chemical properties to be manipulated in different ways by a simple protonation reaction. Hence, depending on the nature of the amino group (iPr2N vs. piperidine), either a complete loss of conjugation or a blue-shift of the maximum of absorption is observed, as a result of the protonation at different sites (nitrogen vs. carbon). Overall, this study highlights that singlet bis-amino(aryl)carbenes hold great promise to access functional polymeric materials with switchable properties, through a proper selection of their substitution pattern.
EngineeringNature.com

Navigation of a magnetic micro-robot through a cerebral aneurysm phantom with magnetic particle imaging

Cerebral aneurysms are potentially life threatening and nowadays treated by a catheter-guided coiling or by a neurosurgical clipping intervention. Here, we propose a helically shaped magnetic micro-robot, which can be steered by magnetic fields in an untethered manner and could be applied for a novel coiling procedure. This is shown by navigating the micro-robot through an additively manufactured phantom of a human cerebral aneurysm. The magnetic fields are applied with a magnetic particle imaging (MPI) scanner, which allows for the navigation and tomographic visualization by the same machine. With MPI the actuation process can be visualized with a localization accuracy of 0.68 mm and an angiogram can be acquired both without any radiation exposure. First in-vitro phantom experiments are presented, showing an idea of a robot conducted treatment of cerebral aneurysms.
ScienceNature.com

Precise spatiotemporal control of voltage-gated sodium channels by photocaged saxitoxin

Here we report the pharmacologic blockade of voltage-gated sodium ion channels (NaVs) by a synthetic saxitoxin derivative affixed to a photocleavable protecting group. We demonstrate that a functionalized saxitoxin (STX-eac) enables exquisite spatiotemporal control of NaVs to interrupt action potentials in dissociated neurons and nerve fiber bundles. The photo-uncaged inhibitor (STX-ea) is a nanomolar potent, reversible binder of NaVs. We use STX-eac to reveal differential susceptibility of myelinated and unmyelinated axons in the corpus callosum to NaV-dependent alterations in action potential propagation, with unmyelinated axons preferentially showing reduced action potential fidelity under conditions of partial NaV block. These results validate STX-eac as a high precision tool for robust photocontrol of neuronal excitability and action potential generation.
ChemistryNature.com

Influence of synthesis parameters on crystallization behavior and ionic conductivity of the LiPSI solid electrolyte

Superionic solid electrolytes are key to the development of advanced solid-state Li batteries. In recent years, various materials have been discovered, with ionic conductivities approaching or even exceeding those of carbonate-based liquid electrolytes used in high-performance Li-ion batteries. Among the different classes of inorganic solid electrolytes under study, lithium thiophosphates are one of the most promising due to their high Li-ion conductivity at room temperature and mechanical softness. Here, we report about the effect of synthesis parameters on the crystallization behavior and charge-transport properties of Li4PS4I. We show that thermally induced crystallization of Li4PS4I (P4/nmm), starting from the glassy phase 1.5Li2S–0.5P2S5–LiI, adversely affects the material’s conductivity. However, both conductivity and crystallization temperature can be significantly increased by applying pressure during the preparation.
ScienceNature.com

Degradation of lipid droplets by chimeric autophagy-tethering compounds

Degrading pathogenic proteins by degrader technologies such as PROTACs (proteolysis-targeting chimeras) provides promising therapeutic strategies, but selective degradation of non-protein pathogenic biomolecules has been challenging. Here, we demonstrate a novel strategy to degrade non-protein biomolecules by autophagy-tethering compounds (ATTECs), using lipid droplets (LDs) as an exemplar target. LDs are ubiquitous cellular structures storing lipids and could be degraded by autophagy. We hypothesized that compounds interacting with both the LDs and the key autophagosome protein LC3 may enhance autophagic degradation of LDs. We designed and synthesized such compounds by connecting LC3-binding molecules to LD-binding probes via a linker. These compounds were capable of clearing LDs almost completely and rescued LD-related phenotypes in cells and in two independent mouse models with hepatic lipidosis. We further confirmed that the mechanism of action of these compounds was mediated through LC3 and autophagic degradation. Our proof-of-concept study demonstrates the capability of degrading LDs by ATTECs. Conceptually, this strategy could be applied to other protein and non-protein targets.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ScienceNature.com

A synthetic circuit for buffering gene dosage variation between individual mammalian cells

Precise control of gene expression is critical for biological research and biotechnology. However, transient plasmid transfections in mammalian cells produce a wide distribution of copy numbers per cell, and consequently, high expression heterogeneity. Here, we report plasmid-based synthetic circuits – Equalizers – that buffer copy-number variation at the single-cell level. Equalizers couple a transcriptional negative feedback loop with post-transcriptional incoherent feedforward control. Computational modeling suggests that the combination of these two topologies enables Equalizers to operate over a wide range of plasmid copy numbers. We demonstrate experimentally that Equalizers outperform other gene dosage compensation topologies and produce as low cell-to-cell variation as chromosomally integrated genes. We also show that episome-encoded Equalizers enable the rapid generation of extrachromosomal cell lines with stable and uniform expression. Overall, Equalizers are simple and versatile devices for homogeneous gene expression and can facilitate the engineering of synthetic circuits that function reliably in every cell.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.
CancerNature.com

Reversal of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase expression during in vitro three-dimensional tissue-engineering of human chondrocytes in a polymer scaffold

Regenerative medicine applications require cells that are not inflicted with senescence after in vitro culture for an optimal in vivo outcome. Methods to overcome replicative senescence include genomic modifications which have their own disadvantages. We have evaluated a three-dimensional (3D) thermo-reversible gelation polymer (TGP) matrix environment for its capabilities to reverse cellular senescence. The expression of senescence-associated beta-galactosidase (SA-βgal) by human chondrocytes from osteoarthritis-affected cartilage tissue, grown in a conventional two-dimensional (2D) monolayer culture versus in 3D-TGP were compared. In 2D, the cells de-differentiated into fibroblasts, expressed higher SA-βgal and started degenerating at 25 days. SA-βgal levels decreased when the chondrocytes were transferred from the 2D to the 3D-TGP culture, with cells exhibiting a tissue-like growth until 42–45 days. Other senescence associated markers such as p16INK4a and p21 were also expressed only in 2D cultured cells but not in 3D-TGP tissue engineered cartilage. This is a first-of-its-kind report of a chemically synthesized and reproducible in vitro environment yielding an advantageous reversal of aging of human chondrocytes without any genomic modifications. The method is worth consideration as an optimal method for growing cells for regenerative medicine applications.
HealthNature.com

Status of corneal endothelial cells in the presence of silicone oil in the anterior chamber

To evaluate corneal endothelium damage with silicone oil (SO) presence in the anterior chamber after pars plana vitrectomy. We investigated the medical records of consecutive 54 eyes of 53 patients undergoing SO removal after pars plana vitrectomy with SO tamponade at Saitama Medical Center, Jichi Medical University, Japan. We recorded SO tamponade retention period, anterior chamber SO with gonioscope, area of SO attachment to the corneal endothelium before SO removal surgery, and the lens status. We then retrospectively investigated the correlation between SO presence in the anterior chamber and the decrease rate of corneal endothelial cell (CEC) density during SO tamponade. The average decrease rate of CEC density was 7.6 (0–38.1) %. The correlation between SO tamponade retention period and decrease rate of CEC density was high (p = 0.0001). However, there was no correlation between anterior chamber SO under gonioscope, SO attaching area, and lens status with the decrease rate of CEC density (p = 0.11, p = 0.93, p = 0.16). No correlation was observed between CEC loss and the existence of anterior chamber SO, although CEC decrease rate was relatively high after a long SO tamponade period. These findings suggest that SO presence in the anterior chamber may not directly injure CEC.
ScienceNature.com

Vectorial Doppler metrology

The Doppler effect is a universal wave phenomenon that has spurred a myriad of applications. In early manifestations, it was implemented by interference with a reference wave to infer linear velocities along the direction of motion, and more recently lateral and angular velocities using scalar phase structured light. A consequence of the scalar wave approach is that it is technically challenging to directly deduce the motion direction of moving targets. Here we overcome this challenge using vectorially structured light with spatially variant polarization, allowing the velocity and motion direction of a moving particle to be fully determined. Using what we call a vectorial Doppler effect, we conduct a proof of principle experiment and successfully measure the rotational velocity (magnitude and direction) of a moving isotropic particle. The instantaneous position of the moving particle is also tracked under the conditions of knowing its starting position and continuous tracking. Additionally, we discuss its applicability to anisotropic particle detection, and show its potential to distinguish the rotation and spin of the anisotropic particle and measure its rotational velocity and spin speed (magnitude and direction). Our demonstration opens the path to vectorial Doppler metrology for detection of universal motion vectors with vectorially structured light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy