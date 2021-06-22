Cancel
Apple Accessories Market to Develop New Growth Story | Apple, Panasonic, Samsung, Plantronics

 16 days ago

The latest study released on the Global Apple Accessories Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Apple Accessories market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

BusinessApple Insider

Apple to build first Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Apple has picked Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the location for its first Apple Developer Academy in the Middle East and North Africa region. Additionally, the move could also bolster support of women's empowerment and other social reforms under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 project. — The Apple academy will partner with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) via the Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

LNG ISO Tank Container Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a Global LNG ISO Tank Container Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the LNG ISO Tank Container industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global LNG ISO Tank Container business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the LNG ISO Tank Container industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Smart Home Market Insights - Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 - 2028)

The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for improved energy efficiency in homes to minimize energy bills and carbon emissions. Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home systems as these allow monitoring and control of energy usage more efficiently. Home automation systems allow homeowners to control their appliances with the help of smartphone apps and eliminate power consumption of unattended appliances and devices when not in use.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Beard Care Products Market to See Booming Growth | Beardbrand, Murdock London, Badass Beard Care

Latest released the research study on Global Beard Care Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Beard Care ProductsMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Beard Care Products Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are L'Oreal (France),The Famous Beard Oil Company, LLC (United States),The Man Company (India),Beardbrand (United States),The Bearded Bastard, LLC. (United States,Texas Beard Company (United States),Liberty Premium Grooming Co. (United States),Smoky Mountain Beard Co. (United States),Murdock London (United Kingdom),Badass Beard Care (United States),Zeus Beard Products (United States),The Gillette Company (United States)
Marketsatlantanews.net

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market 2020-2030 by Charging Technology, Power Source, Component, Charging Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Airbiquity , Aptiv plc , Argus Cyber Security

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2021-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Automotive Cybersecurity market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Cybersecurity market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | AGT Electric Cars , Bintelli Electric Vehicles , Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Smart Oilfield Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Halliburton,Schlumberger, Pason Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Oilfield Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart OilfieldMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Oilfield Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE(Baker Hughes) (United States),China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China),Halliburton Corporation (United States),Honeywell International (United States),Schlumberger Ltd (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway),Microseismic (United States),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Pason Systems (Canada)
Marketsatlantanews.net

Subscription E-Commerce Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Hello Fresh, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Nature Delivered Ltd

Global Subscription E-Commerce Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Subscription E-Commerce market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Subscription E-Commerce market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

E-Scooters Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Pedego, Alta, Liberty

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of E-Scooters Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "E-Scooters Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global E-Scooters market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the E-Scooters Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Business Insurance Market Huge Growth Potential in Future | MetLife, Swiss Reinsurance, Zurich Financial Services

Global Business Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Business Insurance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Business Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Applicant Tracking Systems Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Oracle, SAP, IBM

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Applicant Tracking Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industryatlantanews.net

Secure Logistics Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Lemuir Group, Securitas, Prosegur

The latest launched report on Global Secure Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Secure Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Lemuir Group, GardaWorld Corporation, Securitas, Prosegur, Maltacourt Global Logistics, G4S, Brink's & Loomis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Centre Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | IBM, Rittal, HPE, Cisco

Global Data Centre Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Centre market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Centre market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Softwareatlantanews.net

IPad Kiosk Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, SurveyStance

2020-2025 Global IPad Kiosk Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global IPad Kiosk Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, Logic Reservation, SurveyStance, Kiosk Group, ManageEngine, Tabsurvey, Griffin Technology, ProInteractive, Codium Labs, Georgesoft, Hexnode, Moki Mobility & Apptizer.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Kombucha Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | KeVita, Red Bull, Kosmic Kombucha

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kombucha Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Kombucha Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Kombucha market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Kombucha Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Achieves a New Milestone | Abbott Laboratories, Aenova Group, Amgen, AstraZeneca

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry 2020-2027 by Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Healthcare IT Consulting Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Cope Health Solutions., Cumberland Consulting Group., CTG., Change Healthcare.

Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Healthcare IT Consulting market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare IT Consulting market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Specialty Chemicals Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth | AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation

Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2027 by Application (Construction, Food & Feed, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic, Water Treatment, Paper & Pulp, Oilfield, Others), Product Type, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Specialty Chemicals market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Specialty Chemicals market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Aircraft Tire Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Michelin, Bridgestone, Dunlop Aircraft Tires

Latest added Global Aircraft Tire Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Michelin (France), Bridgestone (Japan), Dunlop Aircraft Tires (United Kingdom), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (United States) , Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Wilkerson Company, Inc. (United States), Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC (United States), Specialty Tires of America (United States), Petlas Tire Corporation (Turkey), Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC (United States), Seginus Aerospace LLC (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

