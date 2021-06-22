Apple Accessories Market to Develop New Growth Story | Apple, Panasonic, Samsung, Plantronics

The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 184.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for improved energy efficiency in homes to minimize energy bills and carbon emissions. Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home systems as these allow monitoring and control of energy usage more efficiently. Home automation systems allow homeowners to control their appliances with the help of smartphone apps and eliminate power consumption of unattended appliances and devices when not in use.