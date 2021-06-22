Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Feliciana Parish, LA

East Feliciana Police Jury picks road contractor, starts looking at projects

By JAMES MINTON
theadvocate.com
 17 days ago

CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to hire the firm of Forte & Tablada Inc. as the parish’s engineering firm for road, bridge, drainage and other projects. The jury has been without the services of a designated engineer for years, although it occasionally sought advice from...

www.theadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forte Tablada Inc#Executive Committee#The Finance Committee#Forte Tablada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
polk-county.net

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road in Lake Wales for Three Months Starting Monday

Bartow, Fla. (July 8, 2021) — A $1.63 million Polk County project to replace the Walk-In-Water Road Bridge over Tiger Creek in rural Lake Wales will close Walk-In-Water Road for three months starting Monday. The bridge, built in 1960, is structurally deficient and is being replaced with a new bridge to meet current standards. During construction, traffic will be detoured around the bridge crossing along State Road 60 (Hesperides Road) and County Road 630E. Depending on traveling destination, the detour could be lengthy for some commuters. Existing site conditions prohibit an alternate crossing. Closing Walk-In-Water Road will accelerate construction schedule and save money. Local residents will still have access to their homesites, but will have to use detour to get to the other side of the bridge.
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

Police Jury, City Council meetings scheduled

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the third-floor meeting room in the parish courthouse. The Crowley City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the council chamber in the Municipal Building at 426 N. Avenue F.
Bossier Parish, LAbossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting

Organizers of special events to be held in Bossier Parish will now have to obtain a permit after an ordinance governing “public interest and special events” was adopted Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the ordinance applies only to commercial events generating revenue, or...
Minden, LAKPVI Newschannel 6

Webster Police Jury votes to sell landfill

MINDEN, La. -- Members of the Webster Parish Police Jury are tired of talking trash. In fact, they’d like to get out of the business completely and are considering the sale of the parish-owned landfill. Tuesday, the jury voted 11-0, with Allen Gilbert absent, to declare the landfill and expansion...
Clinton, LAtheadvocate.com

After lengthy debate, East Feliciana Police Jury hire interim treasurer

CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury appointed an interim treasurer July 6 after a lengthy discussion on how to best fill the position. Jurors voted 6-1 with one abstention to name jury employee Julie Gardner to fill the position for up to six months, following the resignation of Treasurer Lisa Shaffer that was effective June 30.
Manchester, IAtelegraphherald.com

1st phase of Manchester road project complete; 2nd phase to start next year

MANCHESTER, Iowa — The first phase of a road improvement project has officially come to an end in Manchester, and the second phase is set to start next year. City Manager Tim Vick said the first phase of the East Main Street Improvement Project was closed out by the City Council. The project, covering the stretch of East Main Street from McCarren Drive to the eastern city border, began in August 2020.
Gibson County, INwuzr.com

INDOT Announces Two Projects Start Today On Area State Roads

IN-DOT says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Tuesday for a bridge project on State Road 64 between Princeton and Owensville in Gibson County. The southbound lane will be closed first for rehabilitation work on bridges spanning Indian Camp Creek and Skelton Creek. Then the Northbound Lane will be closed,...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Airport Road project starting means no parking allowed along a segment of Northstar Avenue

Parking along a stretch of Northstar Avenue in Pierre will not be allowed from today (July 6) until the Airport Road Improvement project is complete this fall. Northstar Avenue is the designated detour route, so no parking will be allowed on either side of the road from the intersection of Northstar Avenue and Elizabeth Street to Airport Road. The scheduled completion date for the project is Oct. 15, 2021.
Franklin County, OHDublin Villager

Long-awaited project starts on Toy, Swisher, Saltzgarber roads

Relief is coming for residents who have complained about high-volume truck traffic along the narrow and rural Saltzgaber, Swisher and Toy roads that run through Groveport, Madison Township, Obetz and Franklin County. Work began June 1 on a $2.26 million project spearheaded by the Franklin County Engineer’s Office to reconstruct...
Prospect, CTmycitizensnews.com

Sidewalk project ready to start in Prospect

PROSPECT — Construction of a sidewalk along Route 69 is expected to start by the end of July. A 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be built along the west side of Route 69, also known as Waterbury Road, from the intersection of routes 69 and 68 to the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group building at 73 Waterbury Road. The sidewalk will be about 4,500 feet long and have a strip of grass between it and the road.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Chatham road project in the works

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WICS/WRSP) -- — A huge road construction project is set to take place on Chatham Road, and it’s one step closer to becoming a reality for Springfield residents. But how much is this going to cost and when is it expected to start?. The Chatham Road project will...
Trafficthewoodlandstx.com

Precinct 3 Road Projects Update

Commissioner Noack and his staff work diligently to improve safety and mobility across Precinct 3!. Here is a brief update highlighting some of the major projects and road repairs going on currently in south county including:. - Four new signalized intersections as part of the Rayford Road/Birnham Woods Drive widening...
TrafficDaily Jefferson County Union

County N resurfacing project starting

The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway N, from State Highway 106 to South Street/Vogel Road, beginning this week. The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be pulverized, graded and compacted prior to paving the roadway. During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access...

Comments / 0

Community Policy