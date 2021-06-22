Cancel
Bears to help launch girls flag football league

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears and Chicago Public Schools announced Monday the launch of Chicago Public League Girls Flag Football, in conjunction with NFL FLAG and Nike. The season will kick off in September and feature 22 teams from across CPS. This marks the first girls flag football league at the high school level in Illinois. Illinois is the fifth state to launch girls flag football as a high school club/emerging sport; six additional states currently have girls flag football as a varsity sport.

