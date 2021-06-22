5 Things You Might Not Know about Liz Carmouche
Liz Carmouche has begun her ascent on the Bellator MMA women’s flyweight ladder. The 37-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship, Strikeforce and Invicta Fighting Championships veteran will confront the unbeaten Kana Watanabe in the Bellator 261 co-main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Carmouche has posted back-to-back victories—one by decision, one by submission—since she joined the Bellator roster in 2020. She last fought at Bellator 256, where she laid claim to a unanimous verdict over Vanessa Porto on April 9.www.sherdog.com