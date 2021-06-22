Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

5 Things You Might Not Know about Liz Carmouche

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Carmouche has begun her ascent on the Bellator MMA women’s flyweight ladder. The 37-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship, Strikeforce and Invicta Fighting Championships veteran will confront the unbeaten Kana Watanabe in the Bellator 261 co-main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Carmouche has posted back-to-back victories—one by decision, one by submission—since she joined the Bellator roster in 2020. She last fought at Bellator 256, where she laid claim to a unanimous verdict over Vanessa Porto on April 9.

www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Porto
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Sarah Kaufman
Person
Liz Carmouche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Marine Corps#Mma#Kyrgyzstani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Iraq
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCMMA Fighting

Ranking the Top 40 MMA Fighters: Who are the pound-for-pound best?

That’s always been the endgame of pound-for-pound lists. For however messy they tend to be, there’s a certain innate allure in trying to determine who exactly is the best of the best. But unlike our inaugural divisional rankings, which can be sussed out to a reasonable enough degree by inter-divisional...
UFCMMA Fighting

Introducing the MMA Fighting Global Rankings: Who are the top fighters in each division?

Welcome to the inaugural MMA Fighting Global Rankings, where our esteemed panel of experts team up to sort out the best of the best in an ever-shifting MMA landscape. Our eight-person voting panel consists of MMA Fighting staffers Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, E. Casey Leydon, Steven Marrocco, Damon Martin and Jed Meshew.
UFCmmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Recounts Experience Coming Out, Offers To Help Others

As LGBT Pride Month nears its 2021 conclusion, UFC power couple Amanda Nunes & Nina Nunes wanted to share some advice with others within their community. When Amanda Nunes won the UFC bantamweight championship, she became the first openly gay fighter to wear UFC gold. Her wife, Nina Nunes, is a perennially ranked strawweight contender who currently sits inside the top 10 with the #7 ranking.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Stuns Bellator Fans In Leaked Video

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor recently leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Posts ‘Embarrassing’ Dustin Poirier Photo

And it’s not a friendly one. The normally humble and respectful Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to chime in with a comment ahead of the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at this Saturday night’s UFC 264 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khabib,...
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Gives Leon Edwards Advice On How To Land Title Shot

UFC president Dana White has revealed what Leon Edwards has to do in order to earn a shot at Kamaru Usman‘s welterweight title. Leon Edwards is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak that includes victories over former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque and, most recently, Stockton’s own Nate Diaz. But despite a comfortable win on the scorecards against Diaz at UFC 263, the performance wasn’t enough to earn a championship opportunity according to White.
UFCMMAmania.com

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze expected to headline UFC ‘Fight Night’ in August

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is putting together a compelling featherweight matchup featuring two of the best strikers at 145 pounds, scheduled for the upcoming “Fight Night” main event in August in a city and venue to be determined. Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, according to ESPN. Barboza (22-9) dropped down...
UFCmmanews.com

Stephen Thompson: I’m Not Stopping Until I Face Usman

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has his eyes set on a championship showdown with Kamaru Usman ahead of his next fight at UFC 264. Thompson’s comments on his ongoing title charge come ahead of his upcoming clash with Gilbert Burns at this weekend’s pay-per-view. As the event’s co-main event, “Wonderboy” and “Durinho” will provide a 170-pound appetizer before the blockbuster trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlines the Las Vegas PPV.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 264 media day video

UFC 264 media day will feature the top fighters at Saturday’s UFC event outside of the main event. The UFC 264 media day is tentatively scheduled as followed (all times are ET):. 2 p.m. Irene Aldana available. 2:15 p.m. Tai Tuivasa available. 2:30 p.m. Gilbert Burns available. 2:45 p.m. Carlos...
UFCBloody Elbow

The Mookie & Crookie Show 128: UFC 264 preview, GSP wants to fight again

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday.
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy are intimately familiar with the volatility that exists within the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division, as neither man has managed to gain much of a foothold in the weight class.
UFCSherdog

UFC Sells Fight Kit Branding Rights to Crypto.Com in Reported $175 Million Deal

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is partnering with Crypto.com, which will allow the crypto platform to place its branding on UFC fight kits. According to a report from Sportico, the deal is for 10 years and $175 million – the largest sponsorship ever for the Las Vegas-based promotion. In addition to having the Crypto.com logo on UFC apparel worn by fighters and their corners, the company will also get prominent placement on the Octagon during pay-per-view events and Dana White’s Contender Series cards. Crypto.com “will also be integrated into UFC content on both linear and digital platforms, including live broadcasts, pay-per-views, and UFC-owned social media channels,” per a release.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC adds heavyweights Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe to Oct. 16 event

Ask and you shall receive. Carlos Felipe called out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski after his most recent UFC win over Jake Collier this past June, and now the company has booked the pair for its Oct. 16 show, multiple people with knowledge of the bout told MMA Fighting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy