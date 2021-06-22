By The Numbers: Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Kayla Harrison has met or exceeded all expectations since she made her mixed martial arts debut three years ago under the Professional Fighters League flag. The American Top Team export will put her undefeated record on the line when she meets Cindy Dandois in the PFL 6 main event on Friday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Harrison has rattled off nine consecutive victories to start her career. She last appeared at PFL 3 on May 6, when she punched out Mariana Morais inside one round. Dandois has won four of her past five bouts. The Belgian made her organizational debut at PFL 3, where she dropped a three-round unanimous decision to Kaitlin Young.