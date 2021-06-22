Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

By The Numbers: Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayla Harrison has met or exceeded all expectations since she made her mixed martial arts debut three years ago under the Professional Fighters League flag. The American Top Team export will put her undefeated record on the line when she meets Cindy Dandois in the PFL 6 main event on Friday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Harrison has rattled off nine consecutive victories to start her career. She last appeared at PFL 3 on May 6, when she punched out Mariana Morais inside one round. Dandois has won four of her past five bouts. The Belgian made her organizational debut at PFL 3, where she dropped a three-round unanimous decision to Kaitlin Young.

www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
City
Middletown, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlin Young
Person
Cindy Dandois
Person
Kayla Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Judo#Combat#The American Top Team#Pfl 3#Belgian#Block#Rizin Fighting Federation#Excitefight#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportschatsports.com

PFL 6 results: Kayla Harrison cruises, Anthony Pettis misses playoffs

Kayla Harrison may not be the No. 1 seed in PFL’s upcoming lightweight playoffs, but for a second straight season it’s going to be her tournament to lose. Harrison steamrolled over longtime MMA veteran Cindy Dandois on Friday at PFL 6, winning a lopsided main event over Cindy Dandois with a first-round armbar. With the victory, Harrison locked into the No. 2 seed of PFL’s women’s lightweight playoffs.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

PFL 6 weigh-in results – VIDEO – Harrison vs. Dandois

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set for its sixth event of the Regular Season this Friday, June 25 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Fighters across the women’s and men’s lightweight, featherweight and heavyweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs, facing win-or-go-home scenarios.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Kayla Harrison Is Ronda Rousey 6.0, Says Manager Ali Abdelaziz

"I truly believe today Kayla Harrison is the baddest women in any room. No disrespect to nobody." That's undefeated PFL star Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, making it clear ... the 2x Olympic gold medalist is a better fighter than every woman on planet Earth. SHE'S THE G.O.A.T. But ......
UFCMMA Fighting

Kayla Harrison doesn’t care about ‘big drama show’ involving pound-for-pound rankings until she’s vying for No. 1

As much as some fighters care about the pound-for-pound rankings, PFL superstar Kayla Harrison isn’t among them. There’s been a debate lately about where the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo belongs amongst the best women’s fighters in mixed martial arts as she sits with a perfect 9-0 record in her career with only two of those fights making it to a decision.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison's dominant win, Anthony Pettis' narrow loss at 2021 PFL 6

Two of PFL’s biggest names – Kayla Harrison and Anthony Pettis – had different results in their regular season finales at 2021 PFL 6. Pettis (24-12), the former UFC and WEC champion, fell to 0-2 under the PFL banner when he dropped a split decision to Raush Manfio (13-3) in the lightweight season finale, which co-headlined the show at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Champion fighter Kayla Harrison of ATT and PFL helping people in Miami condo tragedy

With the PFL MMA Playoffs in South Florida in August, PFL Champ Kayla Harrison of American Top Team encouraged PFL to get involved in the Surfside cause. PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “Professional Fighters League is saddened by and grieve the recent event in Surfside, Florida, and wants to let the people of South Florida know we’re supporting them through these difficult times. Inspired by Kayla Harrison’s call to action to the MMA community to assist in the recovery efforts, Professional Fighters League has donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross in South Florida on her behalf.”
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Two-time gold medalist Kayla Harrison reacts to Sha’Carri Richardson missing Olympics over positive drug test for marijuana

The stigma surrounding marijuana usage has vastly changed in the public eye in recent years but both professional and amateur athletics are still catching up. A perfect example came just recently when 21-year-old track and field phenom Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after she had qualified to represent the United States in the 2021 Olympic games. While she only faced a 30-day suspension for the infraction, Richardson would not be cleared in time to compete alongside her teammates at the upcoming games in Tokyo.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

PFL 6 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Harrison vs Dandois

Two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison continues her quest for a second Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight title tonight (Fri., June 25, 2021), taking on Invicta and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Cindy Dandois in the second round of this year’s season. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Posts ‘Embarrassing’ Dustin Poirier Photo

And it’s not a friendly one. The normally humble and respectful Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to chime in with a comment ahead of the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at this Saturday night’s UFC 264 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khabib,...
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Only so much room exists for would-be contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division—a reality Raoni...

Comments / 0

Community Policy