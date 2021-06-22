5G in Aviation Market SWOT Analysis By Key Players Cisco Systems, Aeromobile Communication, ONEWEB

Latest published market study on Global 5G in Aviation Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the 5G in Aviation space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Cisco Systems, Aeromobile Communication, ONEWEB, Gogo LLC, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Nokia, Global Eagle Entertainment, Smartsky Networks, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inseego Corp & Intelsat.