A lot of businesses that rely on Venmo aren’t very pleased with the PayPal-owned money-transfer app right now, following an announcement last week about new and higher fees for certain functions. This includes a 1 percent to 1.5 percent hike for instant transfers of account funds to a bank, and a new 1.9 percent plus 10 cent transaction fee that users selling goods and services will have to pay. While this latter change won’t go into effect until July 20, users are already trying to figure out ways to skirt the forthcoming policy. On Twitter and Instagram, people are warning about this new fee and advising each other to use vague terms or just emojis in payment descriptions so that certain transactions won’t be flagged as being for “goods and services.” (In Venmo, you have to use the memo field every time you send or request money.)