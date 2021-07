GREENFIELD — Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from the annual Steak ‘n Bake ‘n Raffle through the Rotary Club of Greenfield. The raffle fundraiser is Sept. 18. To participate, groups must apply by July 9 and give an elevator speech at a Rotary Club meeting July 15. Rotarians will vote for a top 10, who can participate in the fundraiser culminating the night of the event. The top five organizations that bring in the most new dollars will get to split the pot of funds raised at the raffle, while the remaining five will retain the dollars they raised.