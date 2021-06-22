Cancel
Athens County, OH

Flood Warning issued for Athens, Gallia, Meigs by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Meigs The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Meigs County in southeastern Ohio North Central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 323 AM EDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen due to thunderstorms. EMA officials reported flooding is still ongoing over several roads across the counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pomeroy, Albany, Racine, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, New Haven, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Syracuse, Hartford City, Cheshire, Darwin, Harrisonville, Lakin, Kyger, Dexter and Dyesville.

alerts.weather.gov
