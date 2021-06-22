Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP...SOUTH CENTRAL LEE AND CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Giddings to 14 miles north of La Grange to near Round Top. Movement was south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Fayetteville, Round Top, Upton, Northrup, Rutersville, Warrenton, Waldeck, Plum, Buescher State Park, Hills, Ammannsville, Mullins Prairie, Nechanitz, Manheim, Serbin, Togo and Alum Creek.