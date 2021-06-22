Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP...SOUTH CENTRAL LEE AND CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Giddings to 14 miles north of La Grange to near Round Top. Movement was south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Fayetteville, Round Top, Upton, Northrup, Rutersville, Warrenton, Waldeck, Plum, Buescher State Park, Hills, Ammannsville, Mullins Prairie, Nechanitz, Manheim, Serbin, Togo and Alum Creek.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, TX
City
Smithville, TX
City
La Grange, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
County
Bastrop County, TX
City
Warrenton, TX
County
Lee County, TX
City
Giddings, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy