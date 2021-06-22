PUBG Releases Mysteries Unknown: Birth Of The Battlegrounds
Krafton Inc. has released a new video overnight, continuing their newfound love of making backstory and lore for PUBG with Mysteries Unknown. If you haven't been checking these out, they are hosted by the always awesome Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction) as a parody version of the latter where he investigates the story behind these weird "battlegrounds" sites and the people who helped make them possible. Essentially, adding canon to a game that was never designed to have any.bleedingcool.com