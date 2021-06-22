PUBG Releases Mysteries Unknown: Birth Of The Battlegrounds

Indie game studio Creepy Brothers revealed today that their upcoming sequel Creepy Tale 2 will be coming out on Steam next week. The first game came out back in February 2020 and got a little bit of praise for the storytelling, but it also got swept up in the middle of news about the pandemic and didn't get some of the attention it probably deserved. This new game seeks to improve on the original in many different aspects from gameplay to design to the new story being told. You can read more about it below as the game will release on July 16th.