Louis Vuitton-Owner LVMH Believes the Future of Retail Will Be Mostly In-Store
LONDON — There are questions about the future of retail, but French luxury goods giant LVMH has no doubt what it will look like. "We see the future being two things: being mostly retail stores, because the client experience in a retail store cannot be matched easily online. As of today, I mean, no one has found the sort of miracle formula that would enable clients to enjoy as much online," Jean Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer at LVMH, told CNBC on Monday.www.nbcsandiego.com