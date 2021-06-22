Cancel
90% of South Dakota topsoil rated very short or short; Crops maturing, but they need rain

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 17 days ago

For the week ending June 20, 2021, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 49% short, 12% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 34% very short, 50% short, 16% adequate, and 0% surplus.

