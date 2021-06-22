Cancel
Prime Time Gala raises another $250,000+ for Feeding South Dakota

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night (June 19, 2021) during the Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a donation to Feeding South Dakota in the amount of $253,827. Of the 15.4 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis to all 66 counties in our state, only about 10% of that is protein. Funds raised from previous Prime Time Gala events have helped purchase and distribute over 1.1 million pounds (1,112,412) of beef for those in need across South Dakota.

