Prime Time Gala raises another $250,000+ for Feeding South Dakota

On Saturday night (June 19, 2021) during the Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a donation to Feeding South Dakota in the amount of $253,827. Of the 15.4 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis to all 66 counties in our state, only about 10% of that is protein. Funds raised from previous Prime Time Gala events have helped purchase and distribute over 1.1 million pounds (1,112,412) of beef for those in need across South Dakota.