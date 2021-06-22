Cancel
Reactive Frozen Yogurt Packaging

By Michael Hemsworth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TCBY Magical Collectible Color-Changing Bowl is a new packaging design being launched by the brand in celebration of its 40th anniversary that will provide customers with a chromatically enhanced experience. The bowl can be purchased for $1 for the month of June 2021 or while supplies last and will change color according to the temperature. This will help the packaging to transition from one shade to another when filled and as the frozen yogurt within is enjoyed.

