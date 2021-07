Radio: WCCO 830 / The Wolf 102.9 FM / TIBN / Audacy. If you want your summers to fly by, watch some baseball. Even in a year like this, where disappointing and sometimes soul-crushing losses have become frustratingly inevitable, it’s not as though the team’s underperformance has made the days drag by. On the contrary, I bet you didn’t realize the season was officially halfway over until right now — even with the trade deadline looming and only two months of regular season baseball on the other side of it.