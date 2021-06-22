Bank Stocks Are Getting Cheaper; Time To Buy?

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the first six months of the year with the best first-half finish since the dot com bubble days. The index gained 14.4%. The market was driven by COVID vaccinations that allowed the economy to reopen again as trillions in fiscal stimulus helped create demand. Even with concerns over inflation, the market continued to surge higher. But these significant gains combined with a more hawkish Federal Reserve has made some investors concerned that the Fed will pull the trigger sooner than expected, which could cause stocks to fall. I don't share that opinion, and I will tell you why in my six-month outlook. But first, let's recap the markets in the past week. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).