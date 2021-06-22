Bank Stocks Are Getting Cheaper; Time To Buy?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter a powerful rally this year, bank stocks have lost some of their shine in recent days. The KBW Bank Index, which had surged about 40% until mid-June, is now down more than 10% from that level. Losses in the group have been led by some of the largest lenders in the U.S., with Citigroup (NYSE:C) dropping 14% and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) slumping 17%.

Stocksinvesting.com

4 Buy-Rated Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

The major stock market indexes have been hitting new highs lately leading to sky-high valuations of several stocks and making it difficult for investors to find true value stocks. The stocks of FedEx (FDX), Dell (DELL), General Dynamics (GD), and Cognizant (CTSH) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at low valuations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Value stocks were in focus earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks. While the fast-paced economic recovery and the low interest rate environment are helping growth stocks attract investors’ attention again, quality value stocks may have more room to run in the coming months. Investors’ interest in value stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VTV) 14.9% and 15.5% respective year-to-date returns.
Stocksinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Abhinandan Agarwal maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, setting a price target of $50, which is approximately 38.89% above the present share price of $36. Agarwal expects Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Transcat (TRNS) Stock Jumps 7.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $62.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.4% gain over the past four weeks. Transcat’s rally...
Stocksinvesting.com

A Safe Dividend And A Yield Trap

Imagine two closed-end funds (CEFs) that both yield upwards of 7%. Sounds great, right? Buy a bit of both and get $58.33 per month for every $10,000 you invest. Put in $500K and you’ve got a middle-class income dropping into your account without you having to do a thing. While...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget AMC, these 4 Stocks are Better Buys for the Second Half of 2021

Meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been slumping lately partly in response to its board of directors decision to cancel plans to issue new shares. Given its bleak growth prospects, the stock looks susceptible to an extended pullback. However, in contrast, we think the surging equity markets and rapid macroeconomic recovery should help fundamentally sound stocks The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Linde (NYSE:LIN), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and ABB Ltd (ABB) hit fresh price highs soon. Read on.Theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is one of the most popular meme stocks of all time. Shares of AMC have gained 2,028.3% year-to-date, and 358.1% over the past three months. The company undertook aggressive marketing campaigns to extend its rally, such as announcing free popcorn and special screening offers to retail shareholders in June. However, the company scrapped its plans to issue 25 million additional shares yesterday, which caused its stock’s price to decline.
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Win Big in the Second Half of 2021

The Dow had ended the final day of the first half of 2021 in the green, primarily boosted by an uptick in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Boeing (NYSE:BA), to name a few. In fact, the blue-chip index gained more than 12% in the first half and defied cynical projections about a market retreat.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Bank of America, Didi, Alphabet and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) – Bank stocks were under pressure on Thursday morning amid growing concern about the pace of the economic recovery. Shares of JPMorgan Chase slipped 2.6%, while Bank of America dropped 2.9%. Banks and other financials are typically viewed as cyclical stocks whose performance is tied to the path of the economy.
Stocksinvesting.com

What To Expect from the Stock Market in Q3 and Beyond

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the first six months of the year with the best first-half finish since the dot com bubble days. The index gained 14.4%. The market was driven by COVID vaccinations that allowed the economy to reopen again as trillions in fiscal stimulus helped create demand. Even with concerns over inflation, the market continued to surge higher. But these significant gains combined with a more hawkish Federal Reserve has made some investors concerned that the Fed will pull the trigger sooner than expected, which could cause stocks to fall. I don't share that opinion, and I will tell you why in my six-month outlook. But first, let's recap the markets in the past week. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
Stocksinvesting.com

Falling U.S. bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Stock investors are watching the dramatic moves in the Treasury market for clues on the fate of one of this year’s most successful plays - the so-called reflation trade that helped power shares of economically sensitive companies higher after nearly a decade of underperformance. Investors piled in...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Coinbase Stock Crumbles as Bitcoin Drops

Cryptocurrency exchange name Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which trades in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC), is down 6.3% to trade at $236.17 at last check, as Bitcoin drops below $33,000. China's bitcoin miners account for as much as 70% of the miner population, so the recent crackdown on mining and crypto trading in China has had an effect. Today, Bitcoin is dropping after comments made by People's Bank of China vice governor Fan Yifei, who regards "stablecoins" as speculative tools that threaten financial and social stability.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, “Goldilocks” Central Bank Scenario Continues

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down Thursday morning. U.S. shares and Treasuries gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its latest policy meeting minutes that more evidence of a robust economic recovery from COVID-19 would be needed to set an asset tapering timeline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell...
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Newegg, Apple Or AMC Stock?

The following three stocks are on the radar of retail investors and day traders early Thursday. Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG): The computer hardware and consumer electronics company was the most discussed name at press time on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a Reddit retail investor forum. Newegg was also the top spot...
Businessinvesting.com

Post-Fed taper tantrum? Not this time, market strategists say

(Reuters) - Global markets won't have a violent "taper-tantrum" like they did in 2013 even as though U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to discuss tapering of asset purchases at its annual gathering at Jackson Hole in August, three strategists at asset management firms said. The Fed's scaling back - or...
StocksPosted by
Fortune

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency, Goldman Sachs said in a Tuesday note obtained by Business Insider. The bank said in the note that Ether "currently looks like the cryptocurrency with the highest...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Unstoppable Bank Stock Is Crushing the Market

The financial sector has been one of Wall Street's best performers over the past year. Through July 2, it was up 25% in 2021, and over the past year, it had risen 61%. Within the broader sector, banks have been particularly strong performers. The average bank stock was up 28% year to date through July 2, and up 70% over the prior 12 months. In short, if you had "banks outperforming the market" on your 2021 investment bingo card, congratulations.
Businessinvesting.com

Whirlpool Gains As JPMorgan, Goldman Reiterate Confidence

Investing.com – Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR ) rose more than 2.5% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as two banks, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ), reiterated their faith in the company’s stock. The $280 target at Goldman Sachs represents an upside of almost 29% for the Whirlpool stock....
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank Shares Drift Lower Premarket As Growth Worries Return

Investing.com – Bank shares were muted in Wednesday’s premarket trading amid fears the rising COVID-19 cases could scuttle the revival in the economy. The outlook for bank earnings has been hit by the marked drop in bond yields in recent weeks, as fears about resurgent inflation have given way to concerns that the economic rebound may be flattening out. Falling bond yields depress banks' lending margins and consequently their profitability.
StocksInvestorPlace

Bank of America Stock Is Likely Going into Headwinds

I’ve been a big fan of bank stocks for years. This is mainly due to their humble valuations. All the major ones are of great quality yet have been cheap for far too long. By saying that, a reader would presume that I am writing positively about the upside opportunity in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock. They would be wrong. I do like the BAC stock upside potential but from lower levels.

