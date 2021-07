PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks announced today the official launch of the exclusive Family Office Cannabis Investment Club as a membership-only group designed to help family offices and other ultra-high net worth investors to get access to unique deal flow and due diligence on private and public cannabis deals and funds in a confidential setting. The club's primary focus is always on educating and informing members of deals, rules and regulations. The club will kick-off later this month with a private virtual event for current club members. Twice a month meetings of the group will be held year-round.