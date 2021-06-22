Cancel
Business

GlobalFoundries To Build New 450K Wafer-per-Year Fab in Singapore

By Ryan Smith
anandtech.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to capitalize on the ongoing chip crunch, GlobalFoundries this morning is announcing that the company is building a new chip fab in Singapore, with the groundbreaking taking place immediately. The unnamed fab will be joining the company’s existing cluster of fabs in Singapore, and once fully ramped up in late 2023, will be capable of processing 450K 300mm wafers per year. The fab is the first of a larger, three phase plan for the foundry, which with investments from customers and the Singapore government, will be spending $4 billion to construct the new fab.

www.anandtech.com
