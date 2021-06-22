Cancel
In times of crises, Lebanon's old must fend for themselves

By SARAH EL DEEB Associated Press
Times Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Tiny and bowed by age, Marie Orfali makes the trip five times a week from her Beirut apartment to the local church, a charity and a nearby soup kitchen to fetch a cooked meal for her and her 84-year-old husband, Raymond. Support local journalism reporting on your...

WorldMyNorthwest.com

Pope: Lebanon must remain a ‘land of tolerance, pluralism’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis insisted Thursday that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to the economic and political crisis that has thrown the country into chaos and threatened its Christian community.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Lebanon’s Economy is Failing and Taking Society Along With It

The economy of the Levantine nation of Lebanon, Israel’s neighbor to the north, is deeply in trouble — in fact, it is failing altogether — and may be taking the rest of the national system along with it. Rioters in the cities of Beirut, Tripoli and Sidon overturned trash cans,...
Middle Eastseattlepi.com

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a...
Energy Industrywhtc.com

Turkey’s Karpowership to resume electricity supply to Lebanon

(Reuters) – Turkey’s Karpowership will resume electricity supply to Lebanon from its two power ships from Tuesday in a decision it said was a goodwill gesture against a backdrop of talks over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels. The company told the government in May that it...
Energy IndustryBBC

Lebanon’s ‘suffocating’ energy crisis

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. At its heart is a dysfunctional electricity sector, responsible for almost half of the country's national debt. BBC News Arabic has been investigating allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's energy sector, including reports of contamination in the country's fuel oil. And it's...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister is appealing to the international community to save his country from “death and demise” as multiple crises push it dangerously close to total collapse. Hassan Diab spoke to diplomats in Lebanon on Tuesday. Lebanese politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.
Middle EastWest Side Journal

Joha's Table: Baba Ghanoush in Lebanon

Baba ghanoush is one of the side dishes that we commonly find in Greek and Lebanese restaurants across the country. It was a surprise for me the first time I tried it in Lebanon, as the texture and taste were different than what I had been served for years back in the West. It was different in a very good way.
Lebanon, WIWatertown Daily Times

Ruby's Pantry in Lebanon set Tuesday

LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry Food distribution will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. or until all shares are gone. There will be a new traffic pattern at St. Peter’s will host the food distribution from the...
Middle East101.9 KELO-FM

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric hopes for better Saudi relations

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s most senior Christian cleric said on Thursday he hoped for an improvement in ties with Saudi Arabia, which has withheld support for the crisis-torn Lebanese economy because of the rising influence of its arch-enemy Hezbollah. Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat...
ReligionTimes Daily

Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
San Diego, CATimes Daily

Families fostering migrant kids offer what shelters cannot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chris Umphlett and his family worked in small ways to help the 12-year-old girl from Honduras — who barely uttered a word when she arrived after crossing the Mexican border alone — feel comfortable in their Michigan home. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
New Lebanon, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Slogan wanted: Must be catchy, memorable, sum up New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — The Town of New Lebanon is seeking input for a new slogan. New Lebanon has never had a town slogan, and will be looking for public input for slogan ideas. The town recently adopted a new logo, which will be used for town marketing and branding, and it is not as a replacement for the town seal. New Lebanon’s Business Economic Development was started to help support local businesses and one of its subcommittees is outreach and marketing, Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling said.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.

