A conceptual overview of how machine learning with graphs is embedded in the ML development flow. The way machine learning with graphs helps to build prediction models is very similar to how well-known unsupervised and semi-supervised approaches are being applied to supervised models. This means in general there are two ways that machine learning with graphs can be deployed into the ML workflow. The first way to do that is by creating a so-called node embedding and passing that into a downstream machine learning task. The second way to apply machine learning with graphs is by doing the label and link predictions directly on the graph data structure. Earlier I’ve written an introduction to machine learning with graphs and what tasks are included. This article is an addition to that post and will focus on giving a concise overview of how these tasks are embedded into the ML workflow.