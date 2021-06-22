Cancel
Video Games

‘Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’ Review: Silver-Medal Multiplayer Mini-Gaming

By Mike Diver
GAMINGbible
 16 days ago
SEGA's official video game for the Tokyo Olympics has, much like the real-world celebration of elite competition itself, been on hold for a year. Unlike the athletes in contention for medals in the Japanese capital, however, its delay won't have carried any risks of injury, or dips in form, or allow for the rise of a prodigious new talent in a particular discipline. So while what's on offer here, for the summer of 2021, is the same game we should have played 12 months ago (unless you ordered it from Japan, where it did release in 2019), its fun factor hasn't faded whatsoever.

