We generally assume that Ken Jennings is a true genius. After all, his whole brand is built on his big brain. He kicked his rise to prominence off with 74 straight Jeopardy! wins. Then, he went back to snag a Tournament of Champions win as well as the title of Greatest of All Time for the quiz show. Those accomplishments would be enough to prove that his intelligence is basically a superpower. However, he went on to use his grey matter for so much more. Jennings has appeared on several quiz shows in the past few years. Additionally, he has written twelve books and hosts an informational podcast. Currently, Ken Jennings serves as one of the Chasers on the hit ABC show The Chase. On that quiz show, his job is to outsmart contestants. In short, the guy is brilliant.