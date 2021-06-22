Cancel
Live Politics latest news: Boris Johnson can't keep 'indulging in populist nonsense' without funding plan, warns former chancellor

By Catherine Neilan
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeir or rival? What does Boris really think of Rishi?. Boris Johnson warns of a 'difficult year for travel'. Former chancellor Ken Clarke has taken aim at Boris Johnson for indulging in "silly populist nonsense", as he calls for the Government to rein in its spending as pandemic support lifts.

