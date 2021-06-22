Live Politics latest news: Boris Johnson can't keep 'indulging in populist nonsense' without funding plan, warns former chancellor

Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct in office following the former health secretary’s decision to step down last week over his office affair.Downing Street has admitted that Mr Hancock and his deputy, health minister Lord Bethell, did use private emails for government work, despite previously suggesting that the two ministers had not done so.Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, said the rules for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be changed in light of the “sorry saga” with Mr Hancock.Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Mr Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with non-executive director Gina Coladangelo, who had “scrutiny” powers at his department. Read More Leave Matt Hancock’s wife alone – she didn’t ask for any of thisProfessor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by policeMatt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’