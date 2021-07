America has been the undisputed global leader in science and technology over the past century. But this global order is in flux. China’s extensive investments and years of strategic planning—including strengthening its intellectual property regimes—has enabled it to catch up to, and in some areas surpass, our capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Congress is mulling over legislative proposals to counter China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions for technological dominance and the President is getting ready to announce a national AI strategy. IP reform must be a part of this sea change to ready the United States for the AI era.