Budget passes 3-1. Meister votes against noting need for hotel ordinance impact study.
The City Council passed a budget resolution without knowing the full impacts of the pending Hotel Worker Ordinance that is set to come before the City Council on July 19th. The City of West Hollywood is projecting total revenues of approximately $104 million for the current fiscal year and total expenditures of approximately $114 million. A ten million dollar shortfall. Potential impacts of the Hotel Worker Ordinance could impact as much as an additional eight million dollars. City Revenues have declined from a peak in 2019 of $138 million to approximately $111 million last year and project at 104 million dollars for this fiscal year.wehoville.com