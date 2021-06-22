Cancel
Flood Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Milliman, Assurant, Allianz

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

Latest published market study on Global Flood Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Flood Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Milliman, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, American Strategic, Suncorp, PingAn, Allianz, CPIC, Tokio Marine, Sunshine, Progressive, PICC, Berkshire Hathaway, Zurich, Munich Re, Allstate & Chubb.

www.lasvegasherald.com
