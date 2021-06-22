Cancel
Ready-to-move-in Luxury Homes Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Thomas Sattler Homes, Houzz, Angie's List

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

Latest published market study on Global Ready-to-move-in Luxury Homes Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Ready-to-move-in Luxury Homes space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are NVHomes, Toll Brothers America, Thomas Sattler Homes, Houzz, Angie's List, Drees homes, Yelp, HomeAdvisor & Terrata Homes.

www.lasvegasherald.com
