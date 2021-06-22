Ready-to-move-in Luxury Homes Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Thomas Sattler Homes, Houzz, Angie's List

According to the new market research report "Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Textile, Automotive, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The global metering pumps market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2026. Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding water treatment, growth of chemical, and petrochemical and oil & gas industries, double-digit growth of pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, and the demand for digital pumping solutions are driving the metering pumps market. Moreover, the increasing demand for superior quality, reliable, and accurate metering systems and expansion of chemical plant capacities are expected to offer opportunities for metering pump manufacturers.